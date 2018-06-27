Rantoul woman whose SUV was hit by train charged with felony DUI

URBANA — A Rantoul woman who allegedly drove onto train tracks while drunk last month, resulting in injury to herself and her son, has been charged with a felony.



Ashley Davis, 29, who listed an address in the 600 block of Willow Pond Road, was arraigned Monday for aggravated driving under the influence.



The four-count criminal complaint alleges that on May 19, Davis drove at a time when the alcohol concentration in her blood or breath were greater than 0.08 and that her driving resulted in her 18-month-old son receiving a broken collarbone.



The collision between Davis' sport utility vehicle and a train happened about 11:30 p.m. May 19, on County Road 800 E near 650 N. That's about 2 miles east of Sadorus.



Champaign County sheriff's Lt. Brian Mennega said Davis left the road and got stuck on the railroad tracks at the ungated crossing, then was hit by the train.



Davis was initially given a ticket for misdemeanor DUI, but with the additional information about the child's injuries, the more serious Class 4 felony charges were filed Monday.



Judge Adam Dill advised Davis that conviction on two of the counts could result in one to 12 years in prison. Davis was told to return to court Aug. 15.



She is represented by the public defender's office.



mschenk@news-gazette.com