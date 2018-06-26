Rantoul July 3 events moved to area near swimming pool

RANTOUL — There will be a change of scene for this year’s Fourth of July festivities in Rantoul.

All activities — except for the parade — will be held near the Hap Parker Aquatic Center rather than the Rantoul airport.

Chamber Executive Director Belynda Allen said the chamber received help from the village to plan everything “from the ground up.” The decision to move the activities near the pool was made because of its central location.

“It’s located so close to Route 45. We felt it’s going to draw more people in,” Allen said. “We want to include the Rantoul community, but we also want to bring more people in from other areas. It’s important to make our community grow.”

For five days — June 29-July 3 — the Chamberlain Carnival will be set up near the pool. Allen said the carnival, which was held in Rantoul last year as well, has added more attractions.

The bulk of the activities at the pool take place Tuesday, July 3.

Food vendors will be set up from 2-9 p.m., including barbecue by Rantoul American Legion Post 287, TK’s Cheesesteaks, Hawaiian Shaved Ice and Willow Pond 19th Hole Beer Stand.

The Kid Zone will be set up from 5:30-9 p.m. with a variety of free age-appropriate activities for the younger set. Kid Zone funding is provided from a grant from the Community Foundation.

Allen said volunteers are needed to man the Kid Zone.

The Sundowner Car Show will run from 3-7 p.m. Car show awards will be presented at 7:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in registering for the car show, they can show up prior to the start of the show or contact Allen at the chamber office (217-893-3323 or dir@rantoulchamber.com).

Sundowner Car Club will organize the show.

Rantoul veterans will present the color guard at 6 p.m., and Katie Johnston will perform the national anthem at 6:30.

The band X-Krush will perform on the stage from 6:30-9 p.m.

While fireworks will be set off where they have been in years past — on the grounds of the airport — they may be viewed from the aquatic center.

Donations will be accepted to attend the activities at the pool.

“This has been a huge effort” planning the activities “between the village and the chamber. We’re hoping everybody has a great time,” Allen said.

The annual Rantoul Rotary pancake breakfast will be served from 7-11 a.m. in the cafetorium at Rantoul Township High School.

One of the biggest parades in the area will step off at 9:30 a.m. from Maple Grove Plaza Shopping Center. Anyone interested in registering for the parade may show up in the marshalling area (in the parking lot of the shopping center) at 7:30 a.m.

From the shopping center, the parade will head west onto U.S. 136, turn onto Grove Avenue, left on Fredrick Street and end at Wabash Park.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com