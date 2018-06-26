Ludlow 4th of July fest continues to grow

LUDLOW — Area residents who want to celebrate the Fourth of July almost all day can do so.

Ludlow will hold Independence Day activities beginning in the late afternoon, and Mayor Steve Thomas said many from Paxton and Rantoul head to the village after their town’s activities are winding down.

“It’s surprising how much it keeps growing each year,” Thomas said.

The day’s activities begin at 2 p.m. with a community softball game at Ludlow Grade School. It’s all very informal.

“Everybody show up, and we will split (the team) in half,” Thomas said.

A kids zone also starts at 2 p.m. A one-block area will be set aside for a bouncy house, obstacle course, basketball competition, including a free throw contest and “horse” at the community center.

There will also be a sidewalk chalk competition on Thomas Street, face painting, and supplies will be available for youngsters who want to decorate their bikes for the parade.

The parade will step off at 4:30 p.m. The staging area is Thomas Brothers Trucking.

The route begins on Hollywood Street, then heads west onto Pera Street, merging onto Thomas Street before it makes a left onto Orange Street.

From 5-7 p.m. there will be a car and motorcycle show on Oak Street.

The Chrissie Sparks Band will perform from 6-9 p.m.

Thomas said the band recently returned from performing in Tennessee.

Food vendors will also be set up.

The celebration is sponsored by the village of Ludlow.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

