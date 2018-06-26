Gifford Community Celebration set Friday, Saturday

GIFFORD — The village of Gifford will be celebrating over two days this weekend. The annual Gifford Community Celebration will feature activities running Friday and Saturday.

Most activities will be held in the town’s two parks — Werner Roessler on the south side of town and Emord in the downtown area.



Friday events

Friday evening events will be held in Werner Roessler.

The Marvin Lee Band will kick things off with a country and gospel concert at 6:30 p.m.

Community Celebration Co-Coordinator Callie Heidbreder with Kelly Carter said the movie in the park will return. The movie “Sing” will be shown at 8:30 p.m.

Concession items will be available in the park during both the concert and the movie.



Saturday events

Emord Park, which was built in the path of the tornado that swept through Gifford in 2013, was the setting for many of the celebration activities in 2017 for the first time and proved a good location, Heidbreder said.

“It went great. It created a greater sense of community and really encompassed the downtown businesses,” she said.

Most Saturday activities will be held in Emord Park.

The 5K run/walk and 1K kids run begin at 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., respectively. Registration for the 5K opens at 6 a.m., and for the kids run at 8 a.m.

The parade steps off beginning at 11 a.m. and heads south down Main Street. Gifford Fire Chief Rich McFadden will serve as parade grand marshal.

“He was nominated by one of our committee members,” Heidbreder said. He was selected “based on his involvement and dedication to the Gifford community.”

The flag-raising ceremony follows at noon.

From noon-5 p.m., there will be music, food, vendors, inflatables, face painting, knockerball (a new event) and other activities.

The Little Miss Gifford Pageant begins at 1 p.m., and the waterball competition at 2.

The kiddie tractor pull starts at 2:30 p.m., and the car show sponsored by Clements family will run from 3-8 p.m.

“The Robin Clements family of Robin’s Body Shop and Truck sales puts that all together and does a fantastic job,” Heidbreder said. “They plan to have a few of his drag race cars and some special displays of vehicles will be held.”

The show will be held on Main Street and will likely spill into adjoining roads and lots.

Judging for the children’s sidewalk chalk contest — a new event last year — begins at 3:30 p.m. Awards will be presented in three areas — most patriotic, most creative and community pride. Sidewalk squares throughout Emord Park will be decorated.

One of the celebration’s most-popular events, the watermelon-eating contest, begins at 4 p.m.

The North 40 and Homestead bars will host the TBT Band from 8 p.m.-midnight.

The fireworks display will be held at dusk at Werner Roessler Park.

This marks the 10th year for the reprised version of the community celebration. The event was held for years before being brought back a decade ago.

