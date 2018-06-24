Rantoul man's bond left at $1 million in drug-induced death

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County judge Friday left bond at $1 million for a Rantoul man charged with drug-induced homicide.

Troy McBride, 24, who listed an address in the 1000 block of Juniper Drive, was arraigned on an indictment returned June 8 by a statewide grand jury in connection with the March 23 death of a Bloomington man.

James Dingman, 41, died of an overdose of heroin combined with fentanyl that McBride had allegedly sold him earlier that same day in Champaign County.

McLean County Assistant State's Attorney Jeff Horve declined to give details but explained that the Illinois Attorney General's office sought the indictment from the statewide grand jury because McBride had also allegedly engaged in drug activity in Champaign County.

The statewide grand jury has the authority to address related crimes that occur in multiple jurisdictions.

McBride had been charged in Champaign County in late March with possession with intent to deliver 1.8 grams of heroin and 3.9 grams of cocaine on March 23. He was arrested by the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force after leaving his former home in Urbana to go to a prearranged location to sell the drugs.

Those Class 1 felony charges against McBride were dismissed last week in Champaign County in the wake of the statewide grand jury indictment. McBride was transferred from Champaign County to the McLean County Jail that day.

"The facts that were the basis of our charge are part of the evidence that will be used and considered in the McLean County case, since it was all part of the same investigation into the drug-induced death," said Assistant Champaign County State's Attorney Matt Banach.

"His conduct in Champaign County will still be considered and dealt with, but it makes more sense for the prosecution to go forward in the county with the most serious charge," Banach said.

Drug-induced homicide is a Class X felony carrying penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison upon conviction.

In addition to that, McBride was also charged with six other Class 1 and 2 felony drug-related counts: delivery of fentanyl, delivery of heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin mixed with fentanyl, and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

He was told to be back in court July 25. McBride is being represented by a public defender.

