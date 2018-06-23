Updated: Apartment building, vehicle sustain extensive damage

RANTOUL -- An apartment building on Rantoul's east side sustained extensive property damage when it was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said the accident happened at 2:53 p.m. The vehicle, driven by Juana Francisco Pascual, 31, of the 1100 block of Falcon Drive, struck the back side of the residence at 1000 Juniper Drive, Apartment 6.

He said the accident "caused considerable property damage" to the apartment building and extensive damage to the vehicle.

Rantoul Police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said Pascual was cleaning inside the vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer, while it was running and accidentally put it into reverse.

Instead of stepping on the brake, she stepped on the accelerator, and the vehicle backed into the apartment building.

Because the accident occured on private property, there may be no citiations issued, Sullivan said.

Waters said the resident of the apartment will not be able to live there until the damage is repaired due to structural concerns. The apartment is owned by Falcon Way Apartments.

No injuries were reported. No one was home at the time of the accident.

