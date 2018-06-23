Apartment building, vehicle sustain extensive damage

RANTOUL -- An apartment building on Rantoul's east side sustained extensive property damage when it was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said the accident happened at 2:53 p.m. The vehicle struck the back side of the residence at 1000 Juniper Drive, Apartment 6.

He said the accident "caused considerable property damage" to the apartment building and extensive damage to the vehicle.

Waters said the resident of the apartment will not be able to live there until the damage is repaired due to structural concerns.

No injuries were reported. No one was home at the time of the accident.

