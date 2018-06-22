Woman killed in wreck involving Gifford resident

By RANTOUL PRESS



MOMENCE — A Peotone woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck that involved a Gifford resident Thursday afternoon in Kankakee County.

Jamie Corsaro, 42, was killed when she lost control of her 2015 Mitsubishi Hatchback on Interstate 57 near Momence.

According to Illinois State Police, Corsaro was northbound near milepost 313 in the left lane. Edward Hesterberg Sr., 77, of Gifford was also northbound in the right lane in a 2012 Kenworth truck tractor semi trailer.

Corsaro lost control of her vehicle, which struck the right guard rail, re-entered the roadway and crossed both northbound lanes, striking the left guard rail.

Her vehicle then re-entered the roadway again into the path of the semi, which struck the Mitsubishi.

Corsaro was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee, where she was pronounced dead.

