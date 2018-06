Tuesday evening’s stormy weather made for some interesting photo ops such as this one — a shelf cloud captured by Jessica Starkey of rural Flatville. “It was the slowest-ever changing cloud I’ve ever photographed,” the weather bug said. “It kept spreading out and just crept along the sky. This shelf cloud shows the bowing in the center as the clouds are starting to reach down.”

Photo by: Jessica Starkey for Rantoul Press

Tuesday evening's stormy weather brought rain, wind and some good photo ops.

A few scattered funnel clouds were reported, including one south of Gifford. However, fortunately none touched down.

No major damage was reported from the day's storms.