Work scheduled on I-57, Leverett Road

RANTOUL — Lane closures on Interstate 57 near Rantoul will begin Monday, June 18.

The closures are necessary for crews to perform pavement patching.

The patching will occur northbound from mile markers 243 to 246 and southbound from mile markers 247 to 248.

One lane will remain open in each direction at all times during the work, which is expected to last about two weeks.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones.