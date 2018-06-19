Rantoul Beauty Supply opens

RANTOUL — Eric Jeon has opened Rantoul Beauty Supply at 1710 E. Grove Ave. in the Rantoul Plaza.

Jeon, who has also operated a beauty supply store on North Neil Street in Champaign for 10 years, opened his Rantoul store on Friday.

The store will offer a variety of discounts for seniors, college students and others.

It offers beauty products ranging from wigs to hair products, lotion, scarves, belts, hats, clothing and jewelry.

Jeon said he has products for all ethnic groups.

Having hired two employees, Jeon said he is taking applications to hire additional workers.

Rantoul Beauty Supply is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. The store is closed on Sundays.

