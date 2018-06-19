Potomac celebration set for Friday

By ANGIE WALSH/Rantoul Press correspondent

POTOMAC — Potomac will usher in summer with a celebration at the Millie Curtis Park Friday, June 22.

It will start with a Bluegrass Fire District ride around town with lights and sirens, followed by an archery shoot-off on the baseball diamond at the park.

A cupcake contest will be at 5 p.m. at the Community Building. Entries should be dropped off at the building Friday, June 22 before 3:30 p.m. To qualify, entrants must provide 12 cupcakes of the same flavor and decoration and should include a card with the entrant’s name, phone number and cupcake description.

Extra cupcakes will be donated to the Potomac Library cake walk, which will take place after the contest. A talent show will be held at 6 p.m., hosted by Michael and Gabby Remole.

To enter, call the village office at 987-6900. Following the show, the Sons of the American Legion Post 428 will host a dinner, bags tournament, and live music by Parrish Duo.

Free family events will be Barry’s Big Bounce blow-up rides, an ice cream social courtesy of Gifford State Bank, a grill raffle and a bike ride around the park with the Cat in the Hat.



There is a bittersweet follow-up to last week’s story about Jennifer Heidrick and her art students’ project of painting the hallways at Potomac Grade School.

Heidrick’s father died suddenly during the work. In her absence, the volunteers decided that they needed to finish the project for her.

When asked why they were doing it, art student Mackenzie Wernigk said, “She’s a good teacher, and quirky! She puts a lot of time and effort into her job.”

The hallways were finished earlier this week.



Next week at Potomac Public Library there will be a story time lunch from noon-1 p.m. Monday, June 25, at the David Judy Park.

“Science in a Bag” will be from 2-3 p.m. also that day.

Adult games will be offered at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, and the Summer Reading Program will continue from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, June 28.

A new program, Kindergarten Readiness, begins on Monday, July 2, for any children who will be starting kindergarten in the coming school year. It will be from 2-3 p.m. every Monday and Thursday until Aug. 2. For further information, contact the library at 987-6457.



The sidewalks in Potomac are looking cleaner, thanks to a group of hard-working youngsters who swept and picked up trash last Thursday.

The Middlefork Seeders and Weeders garden club sponsored the clean-up, and rewarded the children’s efforts with a pizza lunch, courtesy of Casey’s General Store.



Apologies are due to all the fathers, whether they be biological, or filling a fatherly role, for my being remiss in wishing all a Happy Father’s Day.



Thought for the Week:

“By the time a man realizes that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he’s wrong.” — Charles Wadsworth



Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be emailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com





