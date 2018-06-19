Fisher OKs regulations on mobile, manufactured homes

FISHER — The Fisher Village Board approved an ordinance regulating mobile and manufactured homes and parks.

Trustees have expressed concerns with appearance and safety issues with the single park in the village.

Attending last week’s monthly village board meeting was Phillip Facello of Facello Building Services. He represents several prospective buyers of the park. The park is currently in foreclosure.

Facello said such a park is a partnership between owners and tenants. He called the ordinance basic common sense with minimal standards.

Facello said he hopes a sale can go through within the next month.

“If we’re successful it (the park), becomes an asset instead of a liability,” Facello said. “If it’s well-run and clean, nobody notices it.”

Facello expressed concern with a provision in the ordinance that requires any new mobile homes brought in be set upon a permanent foundation. But he said he understands the board’s concerns and that they really care about the town.

Mayor Mike Bayler said last month 80 percent of the trailers there now wouldn’t pass the new standards. But the ordinance provides the guidelines for the police department to find and ticket nuisances there.

There are requirements for the park owner as well as the owners of the individual trailers.

Also, Luke Esteppe, a customer services representative for Illinois American Water, presented a plaque to Village Administrator and Treasurer Jeremy Reale to express the company’s appreciation of Reale’s hard work both preceding and following the sale of the village’s water and wastewater systems to the company.

Esteppe also gave Reale tickets to a Cubs/Nationals game, saying Reale was “a huge benefit to us.” Esteppe thanked the board as well, asking trustees to urge water customers to answer the phone when a call comes in from the company.

IAW had emailed and called out what it termed a “code red” announcing that customers might notice discolored water or loss of pressure as maintenance work was done to the water towers and distribution system.

“We plan to reach everybody,” Esteppe said.

Esteppe said he has done his best to satisfy customers with complaints that included being overcharged.

Other business

Also the board:

—Awarded Morrow Brothers of Greenfield the bid of $37,890 for a 2019 Ford Explorer police vehicle. Police Chief Steve Bein said he expects delivery in about 12 weeks. The board also authorized taking sealed bids for the 2008 Expedition police vehicle. The minimum bid was set at $1,500. Bein calls it a fairly good vehicle but with “an undetermined engine problem.”

—Accepted the $1,800 bid from Illini Fire Service to replace the antifreeze and make piping repairs to the community center’s fire suppression system.

—Authorized Illiana Construction to do the chipping and sealing work for $36,395, using motor fuel tax money.

—Heard from Bayler about the success of the recent Lucky Foot Festival. Bayler said he’s happy for the village to help financially support the event. He noted that there were 73 vehicles entered in the car show. Bayler also thanked Bein for his efforts in supporting Special Olympics and the law enforcement torch run.

—Learned from trustee Angie Seidelman that more $800 was collected for the village’s fireworks display during the festival with $200 of it coming from participants in the barbecue cook-off.

