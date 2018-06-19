Auditor: County working toward nursing home sale

RANTOUL — Closing on the sale of the Champaign County Nursing Home will likely happen in late July, County Auditor Diane Michaels said.

Michaels said there is a great deal for her office to do before and after the closing.

Once the closing is complete, the process of paying off all of those owed money begins.

Michaels, of Rantoul, told the Rantoul Exchange Club last week that her office is in the process of “due diligence, which is the list of items we must prepare for the potential buyers who are asking for different contracts and financial statements.”



Sale price $11 million

The county board last month voted to accept the $11 million offer from Extended Care Clinical LLC and Altitude Health Services Inc., both headquartered in Evanston, to buy the nursing home.

“Yes, the offer has been accepted, but that doesn’t mean that the process is finished or that it has been consummated, if you will, on the other end,” Michaels said.

While the $11 million might not pay all those who are owed money initially, eventually everyone will be paid, the auditor said.

Voters in April 2017 gave the county board authority to sell the nursing home by a margin of 54 percent to 46 percent. The sale, however, was delayed over differences on the county board. Many Democrats fought the idea.

On June 9 the board approved seeking proposals from interested buyers.

First to be paid are the vendors. Next will be the bonds. The county took out two bonds — one for construction of the nursing home and another for mold remediation.

“Last on the list is the money the county has taken out of its general fund (to pay nursing home bills),” Michaels said.

She said the decision to close the nursing home was not an easy one, but she believes it was the right thing to do because its persistent red ink was dragging down county operations as a whole.



Focus on needed services

The county will be able to turn its attention to other needed services.

“There are mandated services that are lacking,” the auditor said. “There is a big need for mental health issues to be addressed. The juvenile justice system, ... it’s important to help them. Those are items that will be looked at again.”

Asked if property tax bills will decline with the nursing home closure, Michaels said not initially.

“A lot of that will be used to pay off the bonds,” Michaels said, noting the rate will remain the same for a few years. “Just like when you sell a business there are always loose ends.”

The county, however, will no longer have to issue tax-anticipation warrants once the bills are paid.

“It’s been happening for years. They were used for (Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund), Social Security and workman’s comp, which is part of (nursing home) payroll, which is running $235,000-$240,000 every two weeks,” Michaels said.

The latest nursing home census is at 141 residents. Of that number, 111 are on Medicaid.

Michaels said the county has been paying Blue Cross Blue Shields premiums for nursing home residents at the rate of about $56,000 a month.



Auditor’s office duties

Turning to various duties the auditor’s office performs, a primary one is accounts payable — checking invoices and contracts to ensure everything is up to date. The office also mails out checks to juries.

Michaels said the office works with many other departments. One of the larger ones is the Regional Planning Commission, which has numerous special accounts for grants. There are also accounts with the sheriff’s department and the clerk of the court.

“With a public entity, the accounting system is different than when you’re in your own business,” Michaels said. “I liken it to we’re used to writing a check and taking it out of the checkbook. Well, with government, you write the check, put it in this fund, take it out of that fund and let it touch the next one. Then you put it in another fund so they get to touch it and put in the other one. There are about half a dozen different entries that you have to show. ... Everybody has to approve it along the way.”

The auditor’s office also audits all bills coming in, contracts for grants or other items and audits vendor contracts.

Michaels said the auditor’s office received the outstanding report in finance and accounting skills.

“It shows that we are staying on top of things,” she said.

Michaels encouraged residents seeking county information to visit the county’s website, which has information for every department from the auditor’s office to the circuit clerk’s.

“Anything that has to do with the county and the public’s funds; those things have to be open because it’s the public’s money,” Michaels said.

Michaels, a longtime Rantoul banker who was a member of the county board for eight years, was named by the county board to replace John Farney as county auditor in December.

A Republican, Michaels will run against Democrat George Danos for a two-year unexpired term as auditor in the Nov. 6 election.

