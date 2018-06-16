Updated: Police arrest 2 for fire in former Chanute dorm

RANTOUL -- Rantoul police have arrested two people for Friday evening's fire in a 1,000-man dormitory on the former Chanute Air Force Base.

Zachary Shilts, 18, of Paxton and a 17-year-old juvenile from Rantoul were arrested following the fire at the unused dorm at 210 Wiseman St.

Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said Shilts was taken to the Champaign County jail, and the 17-year-old was transported to the county juvenile detention center.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said firefighters responded to the call at 8:58 p.m.

"The room was gutted but did not extend to any other part of the building," Waters said.

He said fire and police investigators are investigating.

Because the call went out as a working fire, Thomasboro and Gifford fire departments were called out to assist.

Thirty-one firefighters responded.

No injuries were reported.

Rantoul Fire cleared the scene at 10:54 p.m.

