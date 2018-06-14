Fisher grad elected state FFA president

Sophia Hortin of Fisher was elected Illinois state FFA president Thursday morning.

By RANTOUL PRESS



SPRINGFIELD — The new Illinois state FFA president is a Fisher resident.

Sophia Hortin, a recently graduated member of the Fisher High School chapter, was elected at the Illinois FFA Association state convention Thursday morning.

She becomes the seventh female Illinois FFA president in the association’s history.

Hortin, 18, is a daughter of Mark and Shanna Hortin and a 2018 graduate of Fisher High School.

She served as Section 17 FFA president during the 2017-18 school year.

“Being a state officer is about building a better future for the organization and its members,” Hortin said.

“It’s about building relationships, leaders for agriculture and a culture that fulfills the FFA mission of premier leadership, personal growth and career success. It is about helping members build their own successes and build their dreams.”

Hortin is part of an all-female state officer team elected.

Other members of the officer team are:

• Vice president — Eliza Petry, 17, of Rochelle, a 2018 graduate of Rochelle Township High School.

• Reporter — Shaylee Clinton, 19, of Ina, a member of the Mount Vernon FFA chapter.

• Secretary — Miriam Hoffman, 18, of Earlville, a 2018 graduate of Earlville High School.

• Treasurer — Taylor Hartke, 19, of Teutopolis, a 2017 graduate of Teutopolis High School who is enrolled at Lake Land College as an agriculture transfer.

