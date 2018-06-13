Thomasboro man gets 8-year prison sentence

URBANA — A Thomasboro man who admitted he robbed a fast-food restaurant in Champaign earlier this year is headed to prison for eight years.

Steven E. Johnson, 31, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Tom Difanis to aggravated robbery, admitting that on April 6, he robbed an employee at the Subway restaurant at 1101 N. Mattis Ave., Champaign, by indicating he had a gun.

Assistant State's Attorney Troy Lozar said the cashier saw Johnson come in about 1:20 p.m. and that there was a bulge in his sweatshirt pocket. He never took his hands out of his pockets.

Johnson demanded money and said he would kill the cashier if it wasn't handed over. The cashier gave $521 to Johnson, who then fled.

Johnson turned himself in a few weeks after the holdup. He had been identified on video surveillance, Lozar said.

Lozar said Johnson had prior felony convictions for theft, driving under the influence and driving under revocation.

At the time he was charged with the Subway holdup, he was on parole for a 2014 conviction out of Woodford County for attempted disarming of a peace officer.

He was given credit for 47 days in jail and ordered to make restitution.

