Village department head, committee appointments announced

RANTOUL — Mayor Chuck Smith announced his annual department head appointments and board, committee and commission appointments at last Tuesday’s village board study session.

Department head appointments include Rick Snider as village administrator (Snider announced earlier in the day that he had tendered his resignation effective at the end of July); Chamberlin as comptroller; Danny Russell as ESDA director; Ken Waters as fire chief; Tony Brown as police chief; Greg Hazel as public works director; and Luke Humphrey as recreation superintendent.

Board, committee and commission appointments include:

Citizens Advisory Committee — Appoint Sara Brown for a term expiring in 2019

Fire and Police Commission — Reappoint David Sherrick for a term expiring 2021

Microloan Review Committee — Appoint Herm Fogal for a term expiring 2019, and reappoint Connie Nelson for a term expiring in 2021

Police Pension Board — Reappoint Gwen McMorris for a term expiring in 2020

Revolving Loan Fund Review Committee — Appoint Fogal for a term expiring in 2019 and reappoint Nelson for a term expiring in 2021

Scholarship Committee — Reappoint Margurette Carter, Denny Long and Fogal for terms expiring in 2021

Storm Drainage Committee — Reappoint Joe Bolser, John Reale and Ron Loy for terms expiring in 2021

Tree Commission — reappoint JD Roessler, Lorraine and Leonard Wirges for terms expiring in 2020, and appoint John Weichel for a term expiring in 2020

