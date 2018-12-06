Thomasboro board defines dangerous dogs

THOMASBORO — The Thomasboro animal control ordinance has been amended after discussions that have spanned six months.

“This puts us up to speed with dangerous animals,” Mayor Tyler Evans said at last week’s monthly meeting of the village board.

The amended ordinance defines “vicious animals.” It includes sections on keeping dangerous or vicious animals that declares them nuisances and subject to impoundment. The ordinance also spells out the handling of such animals.

Trustees Ronda Scott, Tony Grilo and Dustin Rhodes volunteered for the housing authority committee that will deal with code violations such as abandoned vehicles.

Community members will also be appointed to the committee. Formal appointment of the full committee is expected to take place at the July board meeting.

The board also approved the annual appropriations ordinance, which is used as a basis for the annual property tax levy.

In other action, the board authorized the repair of the chemical scale at the water treatment plant at a cost not to exceed $800, and met in closed session to discuss the sale of village-owned property at 702 W. Morris.

HVAC work at the public works building was tabled to the July meeting. Also tabled was approval of the annual oil-and-chip maintenance program and possible purchase or rental of Dura Patcher equipment for street repair.

