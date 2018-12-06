Potomac school gets colorful, thanks to art department

By ANGIE WALSH

Rantoul Press correspondent



POTOMAC — The hallways at Potomac Grade School will be getting a facelift, thanks to Jennifer Heidrick and her art students.

Superintendent Larry Maynard wanted to enhance the educational environment with a vibrant design, and after presenting his idea to the board, contacted Heidrick, who teaches art in Armstrong. It will be a geometric design, incorporating the school’s colors, red and black.

Potomac Grade School will be donating to Heidrick’s art program in return for their work.

“In Order to Live: A North Korean Girl’s Journey to Freedom,” by Yeonmi Park, will be discussed at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Potomac Public Library.

It is the true story of how Park escaped from North Korea as a child. She reveals devastating details of the repressive society in which she was raised, and the enormous price she paid to escape.

Also at the library this week will be a discussion of Potomac history at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 20.



The Collison Country music series will feature Dixie Flyer from 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at Collison Masonic Park. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy.

A freewill donation will be taken, and food will be available for purchase.

The Armstrong High School archery team finished its season on two high notes.

Their shooting earned the team 15th place in the NASP World Tournament. The top six shooters went on to win second place in the CenterShot World Tournament.

Keegan Cunningham took home a fifth-place medal in the high school male division. The team will start its new season in November.’’’



