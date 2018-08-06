Village board to vote on new trustee

RANTOUL — The village board will meet in special session Tuesday night, June 12, to vote on Mayor Chuck Smith’s appointment of Mike Runyon to the board.

Runyon would succeed Rich Medlen, who resigned last month to take a job in Freeport.

Runyon is the husband of Rantoul Neighborhood Services Coordinator Brenda Runyon.

Smith said he has received phone calls from village trustees expressing concern about possible conflicts of interest with the appointment.

“Those matters have been addressed,” Smith said, noting Mike Runyon would abstain from any votes pertaining to business involving his wife.

Brenda Runyon is not a department head. She will serve under the village’s new economic development director, whom Smith said he hopes will be hired June 13 or 14.

“They are doing job interviews now, and I believe a selection should be done,” Smith said.

The special meeting will begin at 5:45 p.m. in the board room at the municipal building, 333 S. Tanner St. The board’s regular monthly meeting will follow at 6 p.m.

The board will also be asked in the special meeting to appoint finance department employee Angie Schultz as the village’s Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund representative. She would succeed Human Resources Director Katie Johnston as IMRF rep. Johnston has resigned to take a position at the University of Illinois, Smith said.

Former HR Director Tony Peyton will be brought in to serve as part-time HR director until a full-time replacement can be hired.

