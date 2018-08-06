Free star watch Saturday evening

PENFIELD — The Champaign-Urbana Astronomical Society will hold an evening under the stars from 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, June 9, at Middle Fork Foreserve Preserve near Penfield.

The preserve is one of the darkest locations in the county.

Those attending will meet in the activity center at 8 p.m. for a short presentation by Staerkel Planetarium Director David Leake. They will then drive to the north waterfowl management area to view the stars, planets and more.

The event will continue until midnight, but people can leave when they wish.

Call (217) 351-2567 for weather updates. For all ages, the star watch is free. Children must be accompanied by an adult.