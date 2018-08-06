Downtown building facade comes crashing down

The facade in the front of a building in the 100 block of East Sangamon Avenue, Rantoul, crashed to the ground Friday morning. No injuries were reported.

RANTOUL — The facade of a downtown business came crashing to the ground Friday morning.

Police Chief Tony Brown said his department received a report of the incident at 6:50 a.m. at a building in the 100 block of East Sangamon avenue.

An officer stood by until a public works crew responded. Barricades were erected in front of the building.

Brown said it appeared bricks fell from the top of the building onto the awning, causing it to come down.

No one was injured.

Public Works Director Greg Hazel said the building is owned by Julie Kiefer.

The building is located between the C&C Kitchen and Paula’s House of Flowers buildings.

Rantoul Public Safety Manager Scott Morgan said customers to House of Flowers were not allowed to enter from the south side and were directed to enter through the north side.

