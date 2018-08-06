Car, laptops among items stolen from auto dealership

RANTOUL — Thieves made off with a car, laptops and other items when they broke into a Rantoul car dealership Thursday night/Friday morning.

Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said a delivery driver noticed a broken window at Shields Auto Center, 225 S. Meyers St., about 2 a.m. and notified police.

Officers, who found the building had been entered, had been on the scene for about 15 minutes when they were notified the stolen car had been located in Decatur.

Sullivan said plates had been taken off another vehicle on the lot and placed on the stolen vehicle before it was driven away from the Rantoul site.

Shields Manager Rick Shields said the auto stolen is a 2013 Dodge Charger.

He said the thieves also stole five laptops, several sets of keys for other vehicles and a number of gift cards.

He said they gained entry by throwing a brick through a roll-up door on the main building at the auto facility.

