RR4R invites residents to meeting

RANTOUL -- RR4R (Rantoul Residents for Representation) wants to hear from fellow Rantoul residents.



A community listening and information session will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at Rantoul Public Library.



The group wants to know:



"What do you think about our current form of village government and about our community? What works for you? What doesn’t? What priorities would you set? What concerns do you have? Have you thought about running for office?"



RR4R is a committee, made up of everyday people, that was formed by Concerned Citizens of Rantoul. The committee supports a switch to aldermanic government and will briefly present information on that topic.



