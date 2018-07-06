Hortin named Farm Credit ag scholar

Sophia Hortin of Fisher was recognized as one of 30 members of the class of 2018 Farm Credit agriculture scholars during a luncheon at Farm Credit Illinois in Mahomet last week.

Each scholar receives $2,000 from FCI to pursue a degree within the field of agriculture. Recipients were selected from 190 applicants throughout central and southern Illinois by a panel of judges in the agriculture industry.

This fall Hortin will attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to study agricultural leadership and science education with plans of teaching agriculture and developing the next generation of agricultural leaders. Her parents are Mark and Shanna Hortin.

“Farm Credit Illinois is proud to provide positive opportunities and lend support to young people with a passion for agriculture,” said Rod Stoll, vice president of marketplace engagement for FCI. “These scholars will assume careers that shape the future of agriculture and Rural America, in turn helping farm families succeed.







