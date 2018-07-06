Fisher man gets prison for not living up to probation terms

URBANA — A 51-year-old Fisher man who failed to live up to the terms of his probation for stealing another person’s identity is headed to prison.

Judge Heidi Ladd Wednesday resentenced Michael E. Brock to 5 1/2 years behind bars after having found in April that he violated his probation by failing to report to an officer, get a substance abuse evaluation or provide a current address.

In September, Brock was sentenced to four years of probation, with drug treatment, after he pleaded guilty to using a relative’s personal information to get credit at Kay Jewelers at Market Place Mall. He then used the credit to buy about $4,000 worth of jewelry. The actual identity theft happened June 20, 2017.

Court records show Brock has nine prior felony convictions, including five for forgery and misuse of a credit card; 12 misdemeanor convictions; and 14 traffic convictions, with several unpaid fines, fees and costs. He’s also been to prison twice before.

When he pleaded guilty in September to financial identify theft, the state dismissed a separate case alleging he used a forged credit card in July.

