Woman dies in two-vehicle collision near Dewey

DEWEY - Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle collision in northwest Champaign County Tuesday that claimed the life of a Gibson City woman.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Barbara J. Roth, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision at the intersection of county roads 3200 N and 1100 E at 6:55 p.m.

The location is about 1 1/2 miles northeast of Dewey in East Bend Township.

Champaign County sheriff's Lt. Brian Mennenga said the crash occurred at 5:45 p.m. at the unmarked intersection.

Mrs. Roth was driving a sport utility vehicle north on 1100 N and Michael Carlson, 55, of Dewey, was driving a pickup truck west on 3200 N.

The vehicles entered the intersection at the same time and both rolled over on to their sides after colliding. Mennenga said he did not know if the drivers were wearing seat belts. Carlson was not injured.

Neither vehicle had passengers.

An autopsy is scheduled for later today.

