'Jumanji' to start Movies in the Park series

RANTOUL — “Jumanji — Welcome to the Jungle” will be shown at Willow Pond Golf Course at approximately dusk Friday, June 8, at Willow Pond Golf Course.

It will be the opening feature of the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce 2018 Movies in the Park series.

People may bring blankets and chairs for seating.

The movie is free.

Those attending my take part in Willow Pond’s full menu and beverages in its full-service grill and lounge for dinner before the movie.

Call the chamber office for more information at 893-3323 or email dir@rantoulchamber.com

