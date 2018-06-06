Judge OKs out-of-state treatment for ex-cop

URBANA — Over the prosecution’s objection, a Champaign County judge has agreed to let a former Champaign police officer from accused of car burglaries leave Illinois so he can get more treatment for substance abuse.

Judge Roger Webber also agreed Tuesday to continue the burglary case against Justus Clinton, 43, of Fisher for six months while he gets treatment in a residential facility in South Carolina.

However, Webber set the case for a status check next month.

The requests to modify Clinton’s bond and continue his case came from his attorney, Jamie Propps of Champaign, who said three weeks ago that Clinton has already had substance-abuse treatment.

Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson objected to the long continuance and asked Webber to set a trial date. Webber declined to do that. He set the case for the July 3 pretrial call but waived the requirement that Clinton attend in July, August or September.

Propps told the judge that Clinton is in a Rosecrance facility in another city in Illinois and that he is set to be released later this week from that 28-day program.

She said Clinton’s mother planned to take him to a 90-day residential treatment facility in South Carolina, which would be followed by another 90-day transitional-housing program on the same campus.

“We feel that six months is too much of a delay in the case. It seems unprecedented that we wouldn’t resolve it first and the defendant get treatment after as part of his sentence. That’s what we wanted,” Larson said.

Propps could not be reached for comment on her requests.

Clinton was arrested May 14 and charged with three counts of burglary for allegedly entering cars in Fisher the day before, intending to steal.

Although he was charged with only three break-ins, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office reported that more vehicles were entered. The case remains under investigation and there is a possibility of additional criminal charges against Clinton.

At the time of his arrest, Clinton had already signed a separation agreement with the city of Champaign, terminating his 14-year career with the police department. However, it didn’t take effect until May 21 — a week after he was charged.

Documents later released by the city show that Clinton’s separation stemmed from problems he was having using drugs and alcohol and showing up for work while under the influence. He had been given opportunities by the department to get help and promised to refrain from alcohol and drug use, a promise he was ultimately unable to keep.

Webber agreed to the bond modification but required Clinton to sign a release that says the South Carolina facility has to immediately notify the Champaign County court in the event he checks out or leaves the program.

