College notes

BOURBONNAIS — Two area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University.

They are Tanner McLain of Gifford and Emily Sommer of Foosland.

To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.



CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Two Rantoul residents have graduated from Ohio Christian University.

Jeffrey Dosier graduated with a bachelor of arts in leadership and ministry degree.

Claudine Townsend graduated with a bachelor of arts in business management.



