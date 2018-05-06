Woods named Eater principal/bilingual director

Dr. Scott Woods, most recently principal at Urbana Middle School, has been hired as principal/bilingual director of Rantoul’s J.W. Eater Junior High School.

RANTOUL — Rantoul J.W. Eater Junior High has a new voice to lead it.

Dr. Scott Woods has been named Eater’s principal and bilingual director, replacing Ryan Green, who resigned in April after serving as Eater’s principal for four years.

Woods, who was born and raised in Moline and whose parents both worked as high school teachers and guidance counselors, has taught and led for 20 years in education, with 16 of those years in middle schools. He has served as a teacher, assistant principal and principal, and he has taught at both the middle school and high school levels in Spanish and social studies.

Woods, whose wife, Rachel, is a speech language pathologist at Urbana High School, taught Spanish at Rantoul Township High School during the 1997-98 school year.

For the past eight years, Woods has led Urbana Middle School, reorienting the school to the middle school concept through incorporating true advisory programming, strengthening the team concept and addressing issues of racial inequities through implementation of restorative practices.

In addition to serving as a principal in recent years, Woods completed his doctorate in education in 2017, completing a quantitative dissertation exploring the middle school concept as related to academic achievement and equitable access for students and families.

Recently, Woods’ research was awarded by the American Education Research Association (AERA) as the middle grades dissertation of the year. Also, Words serves on the Board of Trustees for the Association for Middle Level Education (AMLE), the largest international organization devoted to middle-grade students and schools.

Woods worked for 14 years as a middle-grades school leader, including serving as principal for both UMS and Herget Middle School in Aurora. Woods said he is looking forward to expanding his professional capacity by serving as the Rantoul City Schools bilingual director, a new experience for him, in addition to his role as principal.

Woods’ hiring was approved by the RCS board at its May meeting.

“The board hired Scott because he brings a wealth of experience in middle level education and administration,” RCS Superintendent Michelle Ramage said. “He has great passion and is committed to continuing to create the best educational environment for our students.”



Care Program

Barb Moore presented an update to the board on the proposed Child Alternative Restorative Experience (CARE) pilot program that was presented at the April board meeting.

The program would be housed at Eater, which provides a separate area for the alternative program that is away from other elementary-aged students.

Students who live more than 1.5 miles from Eater will be able to ride on the regular buses utilizing the junior high bus routes. There will be no additional transportation costs.

CARE is an alternative-to-suspension program that utilizes restorative practices. This is a voluntary alternative in which parents consent to have their child sent to the program during the days their child would be serving an out-of-school suspension.

The mission of the program is to provide an opportunity for students who have been given a suspension to remain in school during the suspension, receive academic instruction while suspended and participate in social and emotional learning activities to reduce the likelihood that the problem behavior that resulted in suspension will recur.

For the 2018-19 school year, the program would be available for students in grades one-five, while kindergartners would require special administration approval.

Pending success of the proposed program, a similar program may be developed for grades six-eight for either spring 2019 or the 2019-2020 school year.

Hopkins speaks on behalf of BBBS

Kristian Hopkins from Big Brothers, Big Sisters was introduced during the public forum portion of the meeting.

Upcoming events and fundraisers will be coming soon. Events are free for mentors and mentees, but a small charge for others will help raise money. They are taking donations and looking for grant funding to purchase game/activity boxes for bigs (mentors) and littles (mentees) to use during their weekly meeting time.

Again, Hopkins stressed the high need for mentors for BBBS.

Other notes

— Ramage discussed next steps for the Myna Thompson building. Minimum bids for the sale were developed but no bids were made. The next step is to contact a real estate agent. This will be discussed in closed session to determine a minimum bid.

— A precautionary request was made to use $150,000 of health life safety funds if the cost to finish the plumbing of Eastlawn exceeds the amount of the bond, which is not likely but possible. The board will continue to receive updates on the progress and expenses.

— Technology assistants will continue for the 2018-19 school year. One additional technology position will be added for the Eater building. The kindergarten transition position will be eliminated for the 2018-19 school year. This role will be absorbed within existing staff.

— The board will next meet at 6:30 p.m. June 20 in the Robert D. Little Boardroom at Eater.

