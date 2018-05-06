Snider resigns as Rantoul village administrator

One of Rick Snider's first public acts after being named village administrator in December was to help raise the bicentennial flag at the Rantoul Municipal Building. He is shown with Mayor Chuck Smith, left, and village trustee Hank Gamel. Snider said Tuesday he will resign his position, effective the end of July.

RANTOUL — The search for a new village of Rantoul administrator will resume again.

Rick Snider has tendered his resignation from the post.

The action becomes effective July 30.

He had begun his duties Dec. 1 and was being paid an annual salary of $135,000.

Snider cited personal reasons for the resignation Tuesday and said in a statement:

“My partner, Tim, and I have been living in different locations for over two years now, and frankly, (it) is a situation of which we have both grown weary. In consideration of several factors, including spending more time with family, cost of living and climate, we’ve decided that we want to relocate permanently to the East Coast.”

Snider had been serving as Champaign County administrator since April 2016 prior to accepting the Rantoul position.

Snider thanked village staff for “their hard work on behalf of the people of Rantoul.”

“I know they will continue to move the village forward after my departure,” Snider said.

The village board will hold its monthly study session at 6 p.m. tonight (Tuesday, June 5), at the municipal building, 333 S. Tanner St. Snider is likely to discuss his resignation then.

