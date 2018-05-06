Season's first horse show this weekend at Potomac Artesian Arena

By ANGIE WALSH

Rantoul Press correspondent



POTOMAC — The first horse show of the season will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 9 and 10, at the Artesian Arena.

There is no admission charge. A concession stand will be on site with cold drinks and some food available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair.

Artesian Arena is located east of Potomac Grade School, off of U.S. Route 136. The arena also has a Facebook page for up-to-date information.



— Your meals for the coming weekend can be provided by two local organizations. On Saturday, June 9, the Potomac American Legion will hold its fish and chicken fry from 4:30-7:00 p.m.

The Collison Methodist Church will hold a pork chop dinner fundraiser at the Collison Lodge from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 10.

The church service will be at 9 a.m., also at the Collison Lodge. Freewill donations will be accepted.



— Adults are invited to the Potomac Public Library for a craft time at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 13. Children can create a Father’s Day gift from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, June 14, also at the library.



—The food pantry will be set up at the old ambulance building in Potomac at 6 p.m Thursday, June 14. Anyone living in the Potomac Grade School district is eligible to participate.



— The Vermilion County Conservation District set up a rest stop at the Potomac American Legion last Saturday for bicyclists riding in the Kickapoo Rail Trail fundraiser.

Routes ranged from 33-64 miles long. This is the fifth year for the event, which seeks to complete the bike trail that runs from the east end of Urbana to St. Joseph and will eventually end at Kickapoo State Park, group spokesman Rob Grider said.



—The cash bash held June 2, provided not only a good meal and entertainment, but also cash prizes for many attendees.

One hundred dollar winners were Chad Reifsteck, Luke Horton, Kevin Foster, Stateline Foam, Luke and Jessica Esteppe, Ryan and Michelle Showalter, Mary Jolley, and Brent and Amanda Markwalder. Garry and Kris Hawker and Scott and Sheree Bussard were $500 recipients, while $750 went to Brad and Stephanie McCall, and the top prize of $2,500 went to Ashten Grant.

The event was considered a great success, and the funds raised will be used for the Fall Festival.



— While the Armstrong Township High School archery team is in Louisville, Ky., Friday, June 8, to compete in the World Tournament, members also compete in the Centershot Ministries World Tournament. The high school team, plus three individuals, Makenna Ackerman, Clara Graham, and Luke Townsend, will shoot. With the completion of these two tournaments, their 2018 season will come to an end.



—With baseball season upon us, here is a bit of wisdom from Yogi Berra. Thought for the week: “You can observe a lot just by watching”



Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be emailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com







