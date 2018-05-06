Migrant worker numbers to triple locally

Cultivadores Latino Center, Rantoul, will hold more food giveaways to migrants this year as triple the number of the workers are expected to stay here. This photo shows a food giveaway from last year.

RANTOUL — About triple the number of migrant workers will be coming to Rantoul to work this summer, and the leader of a local center said help is needed to meet some of the workers’ needs.

The Rev. Nelson Cuevas, director of the Cultivadores Latino Center, Rantoul, said the center will provide some food and other necessities to about 600 workers plus their families. In previous years, about 200 workers and families came to Rantoul. All will be living here.

In addition, about 1,000 migrant workers will be coming to Champaign-Urbana.

“If we average three (people) per household, you do the math,” Cuevas said. “We’re looking at almost 4,000 in Champaign County.”

The additional influx of migrants is the work of three recruiters for seed corn companies who have been charged with bringing workers to central Illinois.

“The numbers are higher because there is more work this year in the fields,” Cuevas said.

Cuevas was in Texas last week meeting with company representatives to determine the number of migrants so Cultivadores can get ready for the number coming.

Cultivadors will provide a food pantry and other services.

“We make arrangements for their day care,” Cuevas said. “This year I need a lot of help because I don’t have a lot of funds for this.” Donations of water or snacks are also needed.

He estimated Cultivadores will offer a food pantry “five or six” times during the migrants’ stay, compared to “two to three” times normally.

“My function is to find out the numbers ... because Cultivators happens to be the first stop they make to get food and child care (for those who qualify) and to tap into other services available in our county,” Cuevas said.

Cultivadores will offer food and services not only to the Rantoul-based migrants, but those staying in Champaign-Urbana as well.

He estimated the migrants will stay this year for about six months.

“They usually stay July-October. This year they have started early (and will stay) from early June-early December,” he said.

While the field work will be long over by the fall, Cuevas estimated half of the workers will likely stay to work in the seed companies’ laboratories and in other jobs. A large majority will also help to clean apartments at the University of Illinois.

“A good bunch started cleaning apartments in May,” Cuevas said. “About 150 workers are doing that.”

Wages paid by the seed corn companies vary from minimum wage to $14 an hour, depending on the job, Cuevas said.

A fundraiser will be held Saturday, June 23, in front of the Cultivadores Latino Center on South Maplewood Drive in Rantoul to benefit the food pantry and other services.

Cuevas, who formerly spent part of the year in Rantoul and part in Puerto Rico, said he no longer travels to Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria devastated that U.S. territory last year.

“The conditions in Puerto Rico remain unsafe,” Cuevas said. “There is no water, light or other accessories.”

Donations for the migrants be mailed or brought to the Latino center at 555 S. Maplewood Drive, Rantoul, IL 61866.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com



