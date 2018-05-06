LUDLOW — Fourth quarter honor roll has been released at Ludlow Grade School.

Second grade

Honors — Brianna Hodge, Annabell Rogers and Magali Sicajan-Corona

Third grade

High honors — Elizabeth Fultz and Cheyanne Zook

Honors — Caleb Bradbury and Kaylee Van Horn

Fourth grade

High honors — Kylie Van Horn

Honors — Jordan Davis and Cameron Hardin

Fifth grade

Honors — Gwennivere Bradbury, Jallyssa Corbin, Ava Martin, Phoebe Skipper and Michael Wease

Sixth grade

Honors — Daniel Hodge

Honorable mention — Misael Corona-Garcia and Ariel Wease

Seventh grade

High honors — Jacob Shingleton

Honors — Makayla Duke, Amethyst Erickson, Triston Stone, Zashenka Valencia and Natilee Walston

Honorable mention — Caydin List

Eighth grade

Honors — Christan Crandall and Leyshka Ruiz

Honorable mention — Sarah Lord



RANTOUL — Honor roll and Principal Academic Challenge Award students have been named for the fourth-quarter grading period at St. Malachy School.

HONOR ROLL

Highest (All As)

Third grade — Hiliana Luster, Nora Leng, Khloee McMorris and Addyson Sherrick.

Fourth grade — Joel McCallister and Tiffany Sanchez.

Fifth grade — Jacob Fox.

Sixth grade — Blake Bermingham, Elizabeth Handal, Savannah Ihnen and Angelle Wrobel.

Seventh grade — Marin Leng and Aiden Pacunas.

Eighth grade — Delaney Fullenkamp and Alex Reynolds.

High (As and Bs)

Third grade – Frida Hernandez, Katie Nettles, Yovanny Solorzano and Cannon Tschosik.

Fourth grade — Ivana Abarca and Emma Martin.

Fifth grade — Cooper Anderson, Shamari Anderson, Amelia Dams, Sonya Hernandez, Jaylen McElmurry, Eli Neitzel and Hannah Shields.

Sixth grade — Ross Gawenda, Evan Larson, Hannah Palomar and Savannah Shumate.

Seventh grade — Sheila Navarrete, Caleb Neitzel and Eli Wilhelm.

Eighth grade — Maci Carpenter.

PRINCIPAL ACADEMIC CHALLENGE AWARD (Students who have raised their level of achievement at least one letter grade in one or more academic subjects while not dropping a letter grade in the same subject areas)

Third grade — Khloee McMorris and Yovanny Solorzano.

Fourth grade — Tiffany Sanchez.

Fifth grade — Amelia Dams, Eli Neitzel and Hannah Shields.

Seventh grade — Brock Cross, Caleb Neitzel, Michael Palmer and Adrian Salinas.

Eighth grade — Alex Reynolds and Delaney Fullenkamp.



FISHER — Honor roll and honorable mention lists for the second semester have been released at Fisher High School and Fisher Junior High.

A parent of the students listed below has given permission for the school district to release this information. Therefore, all students achieving these averages in the Fisher School District may not be listed.

Seniors

High honor roll (4.0 and higher) Madison Briggs, Emma Carmien, Kindall Carter, Rebecca Clanton, Matthias Dean, Mackenzie Delaney, Bailey Hadden, Alexis Hallden, Jacob Horsch, Sophia Hortin, Bailey Parks-Moore, Dawson Purvis, Gabrielle Shook, Jack Sievers, Alayna Stalter, Kylie Terven and Adam Wehe

Honor roll (3.99-3.00)

Macey Cwiklowski, Kaylee Dunham, Karissa Fredrickson, Kaleb Hansens, Christopher Hess, Jaden Jones-Watkins, Alex Malek, Ryan Meents, Brenden Ramm, Alivia Spenard and Kade Thomas

Honorable mention (2.99-2.67)

Jasmine Gayton and Savannah Pring

Juniors

High honor roll (4.0 and higher)

Leah Bell, Dalton Burk, Lucas Chittick, Makenzie Dow, Dora Eichelberger, Sydney Eichelberger, Sevan Ferreira, Olivia Grandy-Everman, Grace Hansens, Evan Hazzard, Devon Lone, Kaitlin Marry, Taylor May, Cameron McGrew, Bethany Musick, Jesse Ottney, Jayde Parks, Lauren Sommer, Matthew Tobeck, Casey Wagner and Morgan Wagner

Honor roll (3.99-3.00)

Sydney Bell, Tanner Diorio, Skylar Jennings, Tyler Martin, Bryson Pacunas and Michael Whitton

Sophomores

High Honor Roll (4.0 or higher)

Daneigh Burk, Callie-Ann Everman, Bradley Grieser, Sidney Hood, Claire Hortin and Sidney Sievers

Honor roll (3.99-3.0)

Marison Bell, Kylee Bishop, Breanna Braaten, Logan Briggs, Ashlyn Carpenter, Jedidiah Chow, Angelica Cullotta, William Delaney, Dakota Foster, Elizabeth Hallden, Lauren Jackson, Allison Jacobs, Alora Jokisch, Brianna Keeton, Kyleigh Kiogima, Caleb Liestman, Kaitlyn Parks, McKenzie Pedigo, Calen Ragle, Ashley Smith and Sunny Walker

Honorable mention (2.99-2.67)

Sierra Cundiff and Jeremy Lehigh

Freshman

High honor roll (4.0 or higher)

Carson Brozenec, Emily Cheek, Jacobson Cochran, Andrew Ferguson, Karly Kiogima, Addison Musick, Avery Powell, Landen Stalter and Shelby Zahnd

Honor roll (3.99-3.0)

Cheri Beasley, Lauren Briggs, Elyssa Clanton, Lacey Cotter, Mason Deer, Colten Everman, Kaden Gream, Cale Horsch, Zachary Hottman William Jokisch, Kaitlyn Miller, Drew Purvis, Felicity Schaffer, William Shook and Isabella Smith-Fawver

Honorable mention (2.99-2.67)

Tanner Estes, Connor Lucas, Miles Parks and Brianna Sommer

Eighth grade

High honor roll (4.0)

Mariah Bell, Jordan Fitzgerald, Ryan Grieser, Isabella Hallden, Annabelle Jokisch, Katherine Landers, Krista Martin, Cole McGrew, Shaughnessy McGuire, Mia Musick, Jacob Reynolds and Mariah Sommer

Honor roll (3.99-3.0)

Briana Donnals, Jaedyn Fitzgerald, Taylor Holman, Luke Hurley, Addisyn Jones, Carleigh Latham, Brant Liestman, Riley Parks, Kaitlyn Pearce, Katrina Phelps, Landen Sprau, Makynzee Theis and Zoey Thompson

Honorable mention (2.99-2.67)

Kobe Bishop

Seventh grade

High honor roll (4.0)

Kylan Ardt, Jordan Claxton, Carter Dickey, Kallie Evans, Hanna Laible-Seif, Cassandra Marry and Dylan Zwilling

Honor roll (3.99-3.0)

Elana Baker, Megan Bidner, Kloe Bishop, Karsyn Burke, Kelli Burrows, Riley Foster, Ella Harseim, Linnae Jokisch, Mikaela Kelley, Quinn Kuhns, Kailey May, Emma McFarling, Natalie Moore, Adam Price, Josiah Sapp and Cyrus Young

Honorable mention (2.99-2.67)

Carley Bilek, Cody Brown, Haley Hennigh, Aiden Holdren, Aundreha Kelley, Madeline Macaraeg, Ava Marx, Alexis Moore, Reese Watkins, and Austin Whitton

