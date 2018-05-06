Fisher Grade School summer library hours set

FISHER — The Parents In Education organization at Fisher Grade School will sponsor the summer library program again this year.

The grade school library will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Summer library will begin on Tuesday, June 12, and end Thursday, July 26, and is for Fisher students of preschool age through outgoing sixth-graders.

This summer’s theme is “Ice Cream (I scream) for Books!”

Each child who participates is asked to sit down with his or her parents and decide on a personal goal of books read, pages read or minutes read during the seven weeks the library will be open. If the child meets the goal, he or she will receive a choice of ice cream from Casey’s or a personal pizza from Monical’s Pizza.

To participate, sign up in the library starting June 12 and pick up a reading record.






