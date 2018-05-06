Bricker overcomes disease to excel

RANTOUL — Forrest Bricker was a big, strapping boy when he was born — 9 pounds 11 ounces and 21 inches long.

He continued to grow at a normal rate until sixth grade. Then the growing stopped.

Intestinal problems also surfaced.

It would take time before doctors could determine what was causing the trouble. Eventually they diagnosed him with Crohn’s Disease — an incurable autoimmune inflammatory bowel disorder.

“It was hard,” Bricker’s father, Tom, said. “At first we couldn’t understand what was going on. Afterward, when we found out what was going on, it scared us.”

Forrest underwent a surgical procedure to correct damage the disease had caused and will likely have to receive treatment for the rest of his life. But it hasn’t kept him from excelling in the classroom.

Recently graduated from Rantoul Township High School, the Thomasboro resident was one of the top students in his class, finishing with a 4.63 grade point average. He has been accepted into the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

His ability to do well despite the obstacles earned Bricker the Rantoul Exchange Club ACE Award, which was presented at a recent dinner meeting of the club. His parents, Tom and Ilia, were also present.

Bricker’s long trips to the bathroom while he was in junior high caused his teachers to assume he was goofing off. Little did they know what he was going through.

He remembers being scheduled to run the 400 in track in junior high and missing a race because he had to run off to the bathroom.

“Before the treatments started there would be sudden urges to use the restroom,” Bricker said.

The uncertainty was perhaps the hardest part. Ilia Bricker said it was about a year before doctors figured out what was wrong.

Forrest Bricker explained the disease:

“The digestive tract can become inflamed from foods that are too difficult to digest. Then instead of working, they would be healing. They would always be trying to heal while I was constantly eating these foods that were bad for me.”

Despite receiving regular treatments, Bricker is still not able to eat many of the problem foods such as fresh, uncooked vegetables, including broccoli. Apple peels are also a problem.

“No nuts. Gotta peel that apple. No popcorn in the theater. That’s a hard one,” Bricker said.

Some people with Crohn’s disease get fistulas, which are holes in the intestinal tract. Bricker underwent surgery to close up one of the fistulas.

Because no doctors in Champaign were qualified to treat anyone younger than 18 with Crohn’s disease, Bricker had to receive regular treatments in a Springfield children’s hospital until he turned 18.

“It was scary at first; all this stuff was going to be pumped into him,” Tom Bricker said. “We had faith in our God and faith in our doctors, and he grew.”

His treatments, which he received every two months, included a four-hour Remicade infusion via IV.

Bricker would receive treatments on a Monday and would alert his teachers the Friday before that he would be gone and would ask for any extra homework so he wouldn’t fall behind.

Bricker now takes the treatments at Christie Clinic in Champaign.

Once the treatments began, Bricker began to grow again. He said he grew about a foot while in high school.

His medical issues haven’t prevented Bricker from being active in school and out.

He helps in his church’s (Bible Baptist of Rantoul) sound booth on Sundays and is a youth ministry leader. At RTHS he was part of the marching band (he plays the trumpet) and was in concert band, track and basketball in junior high.

Bricker took part in the principal’s scholarship program — a precollege program offered by the University of Illinois. He has not decided on a major and will start college in the division of general studies.

Bricker said being accepted into the U of I was the proudest moment of his life.

He believes being idle is not conducive to becoming a well-rounded individual, adding, “It is better to stay busy doing something you love than let yourself became (useless). There are an endless amount of ways that you can be a detriment to society in the world at large.”

Bricker said he believes “if everyone worked to better themselves in some way, the world would be a better place. Being employed and building a career is an important part of bettering society.”

This summer he will mow lawns and do corn pollination for Monsanto.

The Brickers have learned to make adjustments and go forward.

Ilia Bricker gave a mother’s perspective: “There’s no cure for Crohn’s, and you never want your child to have an incurable disease,” she said. “After reading about it and learning about it, there are a lot of people who have an incurable disease. You just have to learn what it’s going to take to manage it and how to live with it.”

dhinton@rantoulpress.com