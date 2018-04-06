Scope of Thomasboro law enforcement up for debate after police chief's resignation

THOMASBORO -- The resignation of Police Chief Robert Rea after five months on the job has left the Thomasboro Village Board once again pondering the shape of its police department.

Mayor Tyler Evans said at the Monday board meeting that he wasn’t surprised to get Rea’s resignation.



“I could see the writing on the wall. I could tell he was bored,” Evans said. “I don’t think (the department) is quite as busy as we were led to think.”



Rea’s resignation was effective midway through May, but Evans said Rea continued to fill in through the rest of the month.



On a 5-0 vote, the board appointed Thomasboro Officer Mike Martinez as interim police chief for three months, but decided to hold off on hiring more help. Trustee Anna Martin was absent.



“I would like to discuss a few things about this department before we hire part-time police officers,” trustee Dustin Rhodes said.



He asked if the village needs a full-time police chief or, for that matter, a police department at all, if the primary issues that keep coming up are code enforcement.

Trustee Kyle Henegar had a different point of view.

“We need a police presence. It’s very important to taxpayers in this town,” he said.

Rhodes suggested patrols by Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies might be sufficient.

“I don’t think you’ll see enough of them,” Henegar said.

The board will hold a special meeting to consult Martinez about hiring additional officers and overall policing needs of the village on a date to be determined.

Thomasboro resident Gregg Worrell, a security officer for Lincoln’s Challenge and part-time patrolman for the Fisher Police Department, offered himself as police chief as long as the position is full time.

“I would patrol the entire town three times before I go in for breakfast,” he said. “That’s what everyone wants to see.”

Martinez, a 12-year veteran of the Thomasboro Police Department, is usually scheduled to work 16 hours but has been working 16-20 hours a week in the last couple of weeks. He will be paid the same rate he received as a patrol officer, said Evans, who added Martinez is employed full time by Frasca International Inc., Urbana.

news@rantoulpress.com





