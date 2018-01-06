Home » News » Courts, Police, and Fire

After 5 months on job, Rea resigns as Thomasboro police chief

Fri, 06/01/2018 - 12:02pm | Tim Ditman
Robert Rea 2017
Photo by: Debra Rawlings/Rantoul Press
ROBERT REA

THOMASBORO — After serving for about five months, Bob Rea has stepped down as Thomasboro police chief to return to the city of Champaign.

An email newsletter from the city said Rea will be a public works customer service representative.  He was a Champaign police lieutenant before taking the Thomasboro job, which came with a $45,000 salary.

 When reached Friday, Rea didn’t get into specifics on why he resigned, other than to say there was no dispute with the village. Rea added he was ready for “something different.”

Thomasboro Mayor Tyler Evans could not immediately be reached for comment.  Monday’s village board agenda lists an appointment of an interim chief.

tditman@news-gazette.com

