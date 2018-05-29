RTHS Life Skills students to get new classroom

RANTOUL — During summer break, a Rantoul Township High School classroom will be transformed into a space where special-needs students can learn everyday life skills.

“This is a curriculum these kids really need,” Superintendent Scott Amerio said.

The RTHS board approved the classroom remodel 4-0 at a special meeting last week. Voting were board members Anne Reale, Doug Jordahl, Janet Brotherton and Roger Quinlan. Board members Jeremy Larson, Jolene Pacunas and Kelly Foster were absent.

The room to be remodeled is 103, which is next to the library. Amerio said kitchenettes and other work stations will be installed.

Estimated cost of the project is $30,000. Amerio said because the cost will be less than $50,000, the district will not send out for bids but will instead obtain estimates from at least three general contractors. The project will be paid for by a grant from the special education co-op.

The board also awarded a contract for asbestos abatement in the weight room to DEM Services, Addison, for $42,000. That vote was also 4-0.

DEM Services’ bid is less than half of the estimated cost of $90,000. That may be because many abatement projects are expected to finish the week before the RTHS project is to start, Amerio said. Seven bids were submitted.

The asbestos is in the mastic under the floor tiles and possibly in the ceiling tiles. The asbestos is encapsulated and the floor tiles covered with heavy rubber mats. But because the room is prone to flooding during heavy rains, there is concern that removing the mats for drying could damage the floor tiles and expose the mastic.

Abatement is expected to take eight days and is planned for July.

The project will be funded by proceeds from the 1 percent school facilities county sales tax.

In a final 4-0 vote, the board approved the hiring of Adrianna Noteboom as Spanish teacher and appointed Ashley Bryan as special education team leader.

