Paging, intercom will boost Gifford school communication, security

GIFFORD — The Gifford Grade School board approved a $9,351 contract with Heart Technologies to add a paging/intercom system upgrade at the school.

An additional quote of $1,803 was also approved to add internal speakers and external speakers in areas of the building that do not have them.

The system replaces the school’s current Bogen facility-wide system. It will re-use all wiring and speakers and will be beneficial in the event of emergencies.

At its May meeting, the board also agreed to allow fourth-graders to participate on the fifth/sixth-grade teams next school year due to lower numbers in several sports. Board members decided to review the policy on a year-by-year basis.

In the technology report, the board learned STEAM Night was held April 30. More than 350 people attended. There were a variety of demonstrations, exhibits and hands-on activities. At-home science kits were sent home with all students.



Living wax museum

Gifford sixth-graders created a living wax museum and worked on 3D printing projects, while seventh-graders built and programmed Lego EV3 robots, and the eighth-graders finished a project with their Ozobot robots.

Gifford students have held music concerts in recent weeks — the first- through third-graders on April 24, and the fourth- through eighth-graders on May 8.

The school’s Scholastic Bowl team won its first-round regional match April 25 before losing to Next Generation in round two.



Track team third in sectional

The seventh-grade boys track team finished third in the sectional meet May 5 at Gibson City. Eight students qualified for the state meet at East Peoria May 11 and 12.

They included seventh-graders Gigi Mulvaney (school record in the girls 400), Cooper Hannagan (boys hurdles), Cooper Hannagan, Bryce Sjoken, Carter Evans and Gavin Parkerson (4X200 relay), Gavin Parkerson (discus and shot put), and eighth-graders Luke Gordon (hurdles, 400 and long jump, all school records), Rowdy Hannagan (hurdles) and Cody Schluter (shot put).

In other business,

— The board learned Jeremy Crawford had donated a scoreboard for the softball diamond at the school.

Crawford, father of a Gifford student, learned that an old scoreboard was going to be replaced in Danville. “Gifford Grade School is now the benefactor of this,” Superintendent Rod Grimsley said.

— Board members approved several personnel actions, including the hiring of Joni O’Bannion as head volleyball coach for the 2018-19 school year. Coaching assignments were also approved. Also approved was a speech pathologist contract for 2018-19 with Ashley Breeden, and the hiring of part-time summer help Nolan Roseman, Emmanuel Lutes, John Frerichs and Barb Dye. The resignation of special education teacher Andi Staten was approved.

— The board learned Laura Wankel, daughter of Robert and Leslie Wankel, and Rowdy Hannagan, son of Jim and Angie Hannagan, had been recognized as Rantoul Exchange Club Student Award winners.

— Board members reviewed school district K-12 tax rates for Champaign and Ford County schools. Gifford’s ranked eighth out of 15 districts with a rate of 2.6487. Coupled with Rantoul Township High School’s 2.9505, it has a combined rate of 5.5992. Rantoul City Schools’ rate was highest at 4.9696 (7.9201 total when combined with RTHS). Tolono’s was lowest at 4.2661.

— Graduation was held May 18.

STEM program funding awarded

Gifford Grade School is one of 25 elementary and middle schools that have been awarded three-year Bicentennial STEM Fusion Program — the Illinois Math and Science Academy’s teacher development training initiative for math and science.

IMSA Fusion is a teacher professional development and student STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) enrichment program for Illinois students who are talented, interested and motivated but underrepresented in mathematics, science, and technology. The program focuses on teachers and students in grades 4-8 and hopes to stimulate STEM careers.

Gifford Grade School Superintendent Rod Grimsley called the program “a tremendous opportunity for our school, and moving forward it will give our students a chance to get exposed to the wave of the future through (STEM).

“The training that will be provided for our staff will be a unique opportunity to be at the forefront of STEM activities.”

More than 100 schools applied for the 25 Fusion programs made available through the Bicentennial. The 25 schools selected serve predominately underserved populations who demonstrated a commitment to embedding IMSA Fusion into their curriculum and presented a sustainability plan to carry the program forward after the three-year award period expires. STEM training is considered critical to work in the future.

Seventy other qualifying schools will receive a one-year curriculum.

“For me, the issue of educational opportunities is personal. My schools didn’t have the resources they needed to provide me with a quality education,” Illinois Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti said. “I’m proud that these underserved schools are getting that educational opportunity to participate in this amazing STEM program. The future of our state depends on our young people developing STEM skills because this field is quickly becoming very high in-demand.”



