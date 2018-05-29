Gifford tech students exhibit in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Three Gifford Grade School students — Tristan Cravens, Justin Wilken and Brayden Karlson — were accepted to present a technology project at the Capitol building in Springfield.

They 3D-printed a working AM radio that runs without a power source. The students also showed their project to state legislators and told them about the school’s technology education program. Also attending was Technology Coordinator Tammy Pollard.

Their visit was part of TECH 2018 at the State Capitol in which hundreds of students and teachers showed how technology is being used in the classroom to increase student engagement and improve achievement.

