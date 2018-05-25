Principal sends notice to parents about Friday's RTHS commencement services

RANTOUL — Friday night’s commencement services at Rantoul Township High School will go on outside as scheduled, weather permitting, but could be moved inside.



Following is a notice Principal Todd Wilson sent to parents:



“RTHS has planned for graduation to be outside this evening. That is where we practiced with the students this morning. We will make every effort to have the graduation outside. However, the weather is calling for a chance of rain.



“We will have the indoor ceremony set up in case we need to go that route. Parents are advised to bring both indoor and outdoor tickets in the event that we need to move inside.



“If the ceremony is moved indoorsm we will only allow in ticket holders with the purple tickets. We know this creates a troublesome situation, but we want to offer the best ceremony we can for our students and their families. A final decision will be made at 6:00 PM this evening.”



