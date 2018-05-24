Meeting set May 29 to discuss Rantoul bus route changes

RANTOUL — The village of Rantoul will hold a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, at the municipal building to discuss the new Eagle Express bus service fixed-route changes.

Champaign County Rural Transit System (C-CARTS) staff will also be available at that time to collect input and answer questions about the Eagle Express deviated fixed-route service.

As part of the primary changes, there will be three routes with expanded service to the north neighborhoods in Rantoul and east to Carle Clinic. Passengers on the north and south routes will need to change buses at the County Market stop to get to east-west destinations. The advantage, however, is potentially less time on the bus.

The Rantoul municipal building is located at 333 S. Tanner St.

