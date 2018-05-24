Area towns set Memorial Day weekend services

Memorial Day weekend services have been scheduled in area communities.

RANTOUL

Beckman Cemetery

Beckman Cemetery Association will host its annual Memorial Day service at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, May 27, at the cemetery.

The Rev. Lynn Podoll will be the guest speaker.

Everyone is welcome.

The cemetery is located at 2649 County Road 1900 East, Rantoul Township.



Elmwood, Holy Sepulchre, Ludlow, Maple Grove

American Legion Post 287, VFW Post 6750 and the Knights of Columbus Council 4450 will place flags for fallen comrades at the Maplewood, Elmwood and Holy Sepulchre cemeteries Friday, May 25.

On Memorial Day, May 28:

VFW and American Legion honor guard and the KC council members will have ceremonies at 9 a.m. at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, rural Rantoul.

A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at Ludlow Cemetery.

The veterans honor guard will have memorial services at Maplewood Cemetery at 11 a.m. Paul Haines will be in charge of the service. The Rantoul Township High School band will be part of the service.

A short lunch will follow at the American Legion post at noon. In case of rain, the Maplewood service will also be at the Legion building.



Lincoln’s Challenge

Memorial Day weekend services at Lincoln’s Challenge Academy, 301 Dodge Ave, Rantoul, will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, May 25, in the LC gymnasium.

The ceremony will also include a laying-of-the-wreath ceremony outdoors at the academy’s memorial monument.

The Rev. Terry Cooper of Full Gospel church, Paxton, will be the keynote speaker.

The services are open to the public.



Gifford, Penfield area

Note: A speaker is being sought for services.

Gifford and Penfield area Memorial Day services will be held Sunday and Monday, May 27 and 28.

Services scheduled for Sunday are:

— 12:30 p.m. at the veterans memorial at the I&I grounds, Penfield

— 1 p.m. at Wells Cemetery, Penfield

— 1:30 p.m. at Huls Cemetery, Gifford

Services scheduled for Monday are:

— Immediately after the 10 a.m. Mass at St. Lawrence Church, Penfield.

— Noon at the veterans memorial at Werner-Roessler Park, south Gifford.

The services are conducted by American Legion and Auxiliary 1153 of Penfield and Gifford.



BUCKLEY

The American Legion Byron A. Hickerson Post 432 of Buckley will hold Memorial Day services on Monday, May 28, at three area cemeteries. There will be a short service at 9:30 a.m. at the Lisk Cemetery in rural Thawville. At 10:30 a.m., a service honoring the area’s deceased veterans will be held at Woodland/St. John’s Cemetery; at that service, the speaker will be Larry Eyre, the commander of Legion Post 432. Immediately following the 10:30 services at Woodland/St. John’s Cemetery, the American Legion Auxiliary of Buckley will serve refreshments at the Legion post at 313 S. Walnut St., Buckley. In case of rain, the services will also be held at the Legion post. More than 130 flags will be put up on 20-foot poles at the Woodland/St. John’s Cemetery.



CISSNA PARK

Cissna Park American Legion Post 527 will hold Memorial Day services at 9 a.m. Monday, May 28, at the village park. The speaker will be the Rev. Silas Montgomery of the Christian Bible Church of Cissna Park. The service will include an appearance by the Legion’s drill team. “Taps” will also be played, and a “salute to the dead” will be held. After the service, the American Legion Auxiliary will be serving coffee and donuts at the Legion home.



GIBSON CITY/ELLIOTT

Gibson City’s Memorial Day parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Monday, May 28, from in front of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district’s unit office building on Sangamon Avenue. Parade entries will begin lining up at 9:30 a.m. The parade members will then make their way south on Sangamon Avenue and continue to Drummer Township Cemetery for special memorial services around 10:30 a.m. at the Drummer Creek Veterans Memorial in Gibson City. During the services, state Rep. Tom Bennett of Gibson City will speak, and music will be performed by the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School band and Steve Anderson, commander of the local Legion post. The color guard will also be present. Following the ceremonies in Gibson City, the Legion will travel to Elliott Cemetery for memorial services there, likely to begin around 11:30 or 11:45 a.m. In the case of inclement weather, the services will be held at the Legion post in Gibson City.



LODA

The Loda American Legion Post 503 is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday, May 28, at Pine Ridge Cemetery near Loda’s north edge. A dedication of deceased veterans will be held, and the Post 503 color guard will be present. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Rachel Stockle of the Loda United Methodist Church. The honor roll will also be read of departed members of the military who were either buried at the cemetery or elsewhere but are from Loda Township. They will be listed by the wars they fought in. The oldest person on the list was a veteran of the War of 1812. The service should last about half an hour.



MELVIN

A Memorial Day service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 28, at the Melvin Cemetery in Melvin. There will be special music by the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School chamber choir, with “Taps” played, as well. Refreshments will be served at the Melvin Community Hall on Main Street after the service. In the event of rain, the service will be held in the Melvin Community Hall.



PAXTON

Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150 will hold its annual Memorial Day observance at 11 a.m. Monday, May 28, at Glen Cemetery in Paxton. Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s marching band will give a musical tribute. The speaker will be PBL High School band director Tim Hess, a former Marine.

The ceremony immediately follows the Memorial Day parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m. when it leaves PBL Eastlawn School, 341 E. Center St., and heads toward the cemetery. The parade will be led by the American Legion color guard and will include the PBL marching band. Individuals and organizations such as Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts are invited to participate. Participants are asked to line up at the school no later than 9:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, Prairie Post #150 of the American Legion in Paxton is requesting volunteers to assist in placing flags on the graves of veterans buried at Glen Cemetery in Paxton. Volunteers will meet in the cemetery’s gazebo at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 26. Flags and instructions will be provided. The Legion post is also requesting assistance with removing the flags at 5 p.m. Monday, May 28. Questions can be directed to Frank Crego at 217-249-3667 or fcrego@mchsi.com.



PIPER CITY

The Piper City American Legion post is conducting a Memorial Day service at 9 a.m. Monday, May 28, on the bandstand on Peoria Street in downtown Piper City. The speaker will be Pam Bork of the Gov. Thomas Ford Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution. Immediately after the service, additional services will be held by the post at Calvary Catholic Cemetery and Brenton Cemetery in rural Piper City. At each cemetery, a 21-gun salute to deceased veterans will be done.



RANKIN

The Cissna Park American Legion’s drill team will hold a Memorial Day service at Rankin Cemetery at 10 a.m. Monday, May 28.



ROBERTS

The Wagner-Davis American Legion Post in Roberts will hold a Memorial Day service at 9 a.m. Monday, May 28, at the Roberts Gym. Coffee and rolls will be served afterward by the Legion post’s auxiliary.



SAYBROOK

The Saybrook American Legion Post No. 427 will conduct Memorial Day services at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 28, at Riverside Cemetery, followed by services at Cheney’s Grove Township Cemetery.



SIBLEY

The Martin H. Suntken American Legion Post 244 of Sibley will hold Memorial Day services at 11 a.m. Monday, May 28, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Sibley. The service will feature music performed by the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School chorus as well as the Martin H. Suntken American Legion unit’s color guard. The service will be led by the Rev. Jim Davis.



THAWVILLE

The Thawville American Legion post will host a Memorial Day service around 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 28, at Ridgeland Township Cemetery, located about a mile east of Thawville. The service will include music performed by the Iroquois West High School band, a gun salute and a speaker — Roger Bennett, commander of the Thawville Legion and a past state commander. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Legion post on Main Street in Thawville.

