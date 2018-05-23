Alcohol use cost Champaign police officer from Fisher his job

URBANA — A Champaign police officer from Fisher charged earlier this month with burglary had alcohol in his system while on the job, including at a firearms training event last fall.



Documents released by the department Wednesday show 43-year-old Justus Clinton was serving as an instructor Sept. 30, 2017, and was observed displaying erratic behavior and having an odor of alcohol.



Clinton was placed on administrative leave as a result of that incident and ultimately received a one-month suspension without pay.



He also entered into a last chance agreement with the department, which included getting rehab treatment, abstaining from alcohol and drug use and submitting to random alcohol and drug tests.



Clinton returned to patrol duties Feb. 20.



On March 13, he reported to duty, and an employee could smell alcohol on Clinton. He was immediately placed on investigative leave, and his police powers were suspended.



On April 30, Clinton was placed on unpaid administrative leave for violating the last chance agreement. On May 8, Clinton and the city entered into a separation agreement and release.



Clinton was arrested and charged with entering “at least 10 cars” between 1 and 6 p.m. May 13 at seven residences in Fisher. Authorities said surveillance video supports the charges.



Clinton pleaded not guilty in Champaign County Circuit Court. Bond was set at $10,000. He is to appear again in court July 3.

