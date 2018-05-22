Tight-knit Armstrong senior class earns diplomas

ARMSTRONG — Hollianne Logue is valedictorian, and Delacie Singh salutatorian for the Armstrong Township High School class of 2018 that received diplomas during commencement ceremonies Sunday afternoon.

Senior class sponsor Steven Dunlavey said “enthusiastic” comes to mind when describing the class.

“If you present them with something they like, they really go for it,” Dunlavey said.

The class is a tight-knit group, he said.

“I know they have their own Snapchat group where it’s just seniors and nobody else,” said Dunlavey, who noted that’s fairly uncommon.

While Armstrong is a small town, the high school has three grade schools that feed into it — Armstrong-Ellis, Potomac Grade and Gifford Grade, so many of the students have only been together for the four years of high school.

“Once they’re gone, we’re going to miss them a bunch,” Dunlavey said.

Dunlavey and Audrey Cler served as narrators for Sunday’s ceremonies.

Class President Shawn Reardon led the Pledge of Allegiance and the tassel ceremony.

Principal Darren Loschen gave opening comments and presented the class.

Singh and Logue also gave addresses.

There was also a tribute to the families of the graduates.

Winners of the DAR and SAR awards, respectively, were Singh and Reardon.

National Honor Society members were Madison Gayheart, Logue, Ellie Masengale, Asia Pearman and Singh.

Serving as marshalls were Marissa Rush and Nicole Sprague, while ushers were Olivia Logue, Madison Pollitt, Violet McCool and Jaedyn Vela.

