RTHS students earn awards; graduates surpass scholarship total by $200,000

RANTOUL — Rantoul Township High School Principal Todd Wilson opened last week’s awards night ceremony by noting that he had tweeted earlier in the day, “I can think of a million reasons why you should be at academic awards tonight.”

At the ceremony, Wilson amended that. “Actually, there are 1,078,722 reasons why you should be here tonight,” he said.

As in $1,078,722. That’s how much academic assistance RTHS seniors will receive to further their education. The amount is about $200,000 more than the record total set last year — and with about 25 fewer graduating students than the class of 2017.

Seniors and other students were recognized at the ceremony. They received awards ranging from academic letters to art, from Excellence in Physics to Excellence in Metals.

Wilson called the number entering the military “equally impressive” as the scholarship amount.

Fourteen seniors will enter the military — about 10 percent of the 150 seniors who will graduate.

He also recognized the students’ support system.

“Everyone who is sitting in the bleachers tonight — parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters and mentors of all kinds have brought these students to where they are in their lives,” Wilson said.

“Parenting is not easy. However, it is moments like tonight that make those trials and tribulations worthwhile.”

He urged those attending to take a moment to “soak in the accomplishments of these young people” and then encouraged the students to give their support staff a round of applause.

And now a list of the award winners:



ACADEMIC LETTER WINNERS

To earn an academic letter freshmen must have a 5.0 average the first semester of their ninth-grade year. Sophomores through seniors must have a 5.0 cumulative grade point average or a 5.0 average for two consecutive years.

Seniors — Dynasty Brandon, Holley Brooks, James Davis, Johnathan Frerichs, Xin Ying Guo, Faith Johnson, Lindsay Jordahl, Noah Ketteman, Bailey Miller, Jared Motley, Devin Parker, Danishka Ruiz Cruz, Elena Shields, Christopher Swiney, Emily Watters and Kaylie Wilson.

Juniors — Josie Amerio, Carl Burts, Alexandra Crawford, Adam Crites, Sabrina Fullenkamp, Gillian Gawenda, Elijah Hall, Taylor Hannagan, Rachel Klimas, Emma Larson, Aden Litwiller, Peter McCusker, Nolan Roseman, Joseph Schluter, Caden Shields, Cassandra Sosa, Josey Swiney, Simon Walker and Emmitt Yale.

Sophomores — Jaden Adkins, Victor Bradley, Elle Couch, Wade Connelly, Vernonica Duddleston, Yareli Gordillo-Vazquez, Jonathan Gossett, Benjamin Guhl, Grace Hanson, Peyton Huls, Dominique Kisantear, Zane Krile, Vincent Loosa, Raj Patel, Sierra Payne, Ashley Rasor, Eli Remington, Cirila Render, Schae Rutledge, Alexandra Soltis, Jordan Walston and Madisyn Walton.

Freshmen — Yarimar Acevedo-Gonzalez, Nicholas Adams, Elaine Baugher, Kianna Berlatsky-Gorrell, Amairany Bueno, Mikayla Evans, Jaxson Freeman, Emily Gawenda, Jerzie Grob, Jasmine Jackson, Kolton Jones.

Also, Amber Kennedy, Matthew Lustfeldt, Jake Lykins, Madison McGinn, Nicolas Mendoza, Veronique Muandinga, Allan Newman, Madison Palmer, Alexander Riley, Madelyn Roseman, Isabella Shields, Lily Swanson and Charlotte Thompson.



PERFECT ATTENDANCE

Freshmen — Amairany Bueno, Jacob Dailey, Drew Duden, Jaxson Freeman, Brandon Lord, Dennise Luna, Madison McGinn, Allan Newman, Madelyn Roseman and Symone Winston.

Sophomores — Wade Connelly, Asia Emery, Logan Evans, Daisy Luna, Raj Patel, Kayla Pilarski, Leonard Ratts, Cirila Render, Andrew Sherrick, Alexandra Soltis, Jordan Walston, Loise Wines and Samuel Wines.

Juniors — Carl Burts, Bailey Coleman, Ivan Diaz, Sabrina Fullenkamp, Sean Haynes, Peter McCusker, Lela Perry, Noah Shields, Zachary Steffens, Courtney Sutherland and Simon Walker.

Seniors — Dynasty Brandon, Riley Falletti, Melissa Jose, JawDayjha McClyde, Devin Parker, Joel Pilarski, Danishka Ruiz Cruz, Jaeden Washington and Kaylie Wilson.



SCHOLARSHIP AWARD WINNERS

Rantoul Rotary/Lynn H. Gibbs Memorial Scholarship — Dynasty Brandon.

Rantoul Rotary/Glenn E. Hansen Memorial Scholarship — Matthew Glabinski.

James Stubblefield Memorial Scholarship — Lindsay Jordahl.

William C. Worra Memorial Scholarship — Sadie Rice.

John and Dorothy Schettler Scholarship — Kayle Wilson.

Robert F. Charles Memorial Scholarship — Kaylie Wilson.

Robert F. Charles Memorial Scholarship — Macy Wilkerson.

James-Evelyn Weichman Memorial Scholarship — Forrest Bricker.

Friends of Kids with Cancer Scholarship — Holley Brooks.

Christie Foundation Health Professions Scholarship — Kaylie Wilson.

Marlene Monroe and Artie Calbert Sr. Memorial Scholarship — Dynasty Brandon.

Fred Reifsteck Memorial Scholarship — Lindsay Jordahl.

DCFS Scholarship — Haley Billings.

RTHS Education Association Scholarship — Kaylie Wilson.

Knights of Columbus Scholarship — Stefani Rutledge.

Xi Eta Omicron-Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship — Selina Vazquez.

CORE Club Parkland College Scholarshp — Tiffany Coons.

CORE Club Scholarship — Lindsay Jordahl and Jared Motley.

Don Myrick Memorial Scholarship — Lindsay Jordahl.

Elks Club Most Valuable Student Scholarship — Jared Motley.

Illinois Municipal Utilities Scholarship — Jared Motley.

Bank of Rantoul Scholarship — Dynasty Brandon.

Gifford Lions Club Scholarship — Seth Sprandel.

Class of 1982 Scholarship — Seth Sprandel.

Freese Memorial Scholarship — Kaylie Wilson.

Indiana University Hoosier Army ROTC Scholarship — Kaylie Wilson.

Rantoul Exchange Club ACE Award — Forrest Bricker.

Rantoul Exchange Club Youth of the Year — Lindsay Jordahl.

RTHS Athletic Booster Club Scholarship — Lindsay Jordahl and Jared Motley.

Rantoul Volunteer Firefighters Scholarship — Andrew Coons, Tifany Coons and Matthew Glabinski.

FFA Devin Fiedler Memorial Scholarship — Whitney Davis and Luke Jones.

National Wild Turkey Federation Scholarship — Kaylie Wilson.

LBGT Leadership Scholarship and Mentorship Initiative — Matthew Glabinski.

Alliance Chapter NSDAR General Scholarship — Forrest Bricker.

NSDAR State Scholarship — Forrest Bricker.

PEO chapter HA Scholarship — Haley Billings. Jabril Donald Memorial Scholarship — Kyle Walker.

Staff Sergeant Christopher Rudzinski Leadership Award — Matthew Glabinski.

Jacqueline Rudzinski Memorial Scholarship — Tiffany Coons.

U.S. Army College Benefits Scholarship — Nissi Aguilar, Jacob Calhoun, Ryan Falletti, Devin Hinners, Jordan Hyatt, Jacob Pierce and Justin Rix.

Illinois Army National Guard Tuition Grant — Jacob Curtis, Kameren Goodell, Christopher Swiney, Jaeden Washington and TeAziah Wright.

Duane G. Wolken Memorial Scholarship — Luke Jones.

Blackburn College Scholarship — Whitney Davis and Dynasty Brandon.

Indiana State University Illinois Student Scholarship — Jamie Glenn and Tanaisja Hoskins.

Indiana State University Illinois Achievement Scholarship — Jamie Glenn and Tanaisja Hoskins.

Indiana State University Academic Merit Scholarship — Tanaisja Hoskins.

Parkland College Trustees Scholarship — Holley Brooks, James Davis, Faith Johnson, Bailey Miller, Danishka Ruiz Cruz and Emily Watters.

University of Illinois Principals Scholars Program Scholarship — Forrest Bricker and Johnathan Frerichs. Spartanburg Methodist College Milliken Scholarship — Lindsay Jordahl.

Spartanburg Methodist College Contingency Scholarship — Lindsay Jordahl.

Illinois College Edward Beecher Scholarship — Devin Parker.

Illinois College Heritage Award — Devin Parker.

Florida Southern College Emile E. Watson Scholarship — Elena Shields.

Olivet Nazarene University Academic Scholarship — Brooke Cramer and Jametriel Hudson.

McKendree University Academic Grant — Taveous Bell.

McKendree University Dean’s Scholarship — Taveous Bell.

Southeast Missouri State University Residence Life Leadership Scholarship — Rachel Daugherty.

AWARDS

SCIENCE

Excellence in Physics — Caden Shields and Ryan Wines.

Excellence in Honors Anatomy and Physiology — Holley Brooks, Tiffany Coons, Alexandra Crawford, Gillian Gawenda and Lyndsay Greenwood.

Excellence in Honors Physics — Elijah Hall, Aden Litwiller and Joseph Swiney.

Excellence in Science Five-Year Award — TaNasia Gardner, Xin Ying Guo and Blake Wiese.

Excellence in Science — Aaliyah Mackins and Kyle Walker.

Excellence in Environmental Science — Jamia Glenn, Dillion Harper, Calista Storm and Shawndrell Taylor.

Top Biology Student — Benjamin Kuyoro, Veronique Muandinga, Bryonna Newman and Rachael Varlotta.

Excellence in Honors Biology — Elaine Baugher, Jerzie Grob, Madison McGinn, Allan Newman, Madelyn Roseman and Isabella Shields.

Most Improved Biology Students — Adriana Kurtz and Francisco Lorenzo Lorenzo.

Top Geology Students — Elle Couch and Fabiola Elizalde.

Top Chemistry Student — Bartolome Hernandez.

Excellence in Honors Chemistry — Elle Couch, Jonathan Gossett, Grace Hanson, Zane Krile, Vincent Losa, Raj Patel, Eli Remmington and Alexandra Soltis.

Excellence in AP Chemistry — Xin Ying Guo.



FAMILY AND CONSUMER SCIENCE AWARDS

Excellence in Consumer Skills — Jerrance Crites.

Excellence in Foods 1 — Elle Couch and Madelyn Roseman.

Excellence in Foods 2 — Victor Bradley.

Excellence in Gourmet Cooking — Lela Perry and Janet Vazquez.

Excellence in Family and Consumer Sciences — Holley Brooks.

Excellence in Child Development — Wendy Benavides, Bejamine Hudson, Melissa Jose, Donelle Robertson, Jade Stone, Janet Vazquez and Montyiona Walker.

Excellence in Textiles and Design — Waltiasia Duncan, Cirila Render, Cassandra Sosa, Rachael Varlotta and Macy Wilkerson.



TECHNOLOGY

Excellence in Metals 1 — Jaxson Freeman and Jake Lykins.

Excellence in Metals 2 — Hayden Cargo and Lance Cloninger.

Excellence in Electricity 1 — Emmanuel Lutes and Alexander Riley.

Excellence in Electricity 2 — Eli Remington.

Vocational Award — Michael Wagner.



SPECIAL AWARDS

U.S. Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award — Lindsay Jordahl and Jared Motley.

U.S. Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award — Xin Ying Guo and Jared Motley.

U.S. Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence — Andrew Coons and Celena Poremba.

ECCA Outstanding Students of the Year — Dynasty Brandon (criminal justice) and Danishka Ruiz Cruz (CNA).

ECCA Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair Certificate — Luis Franco.

Daughters of the American Revolution Award — Hannah Combs.

Sons of the American Revolution Award — Taveous Bell.

Hugh O’Brian Youth Foundation Leadership nominees — Jonathan Gossett and Grace Hanson.

Illinois Leadership seminar nominee — Elle Couch.

American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State — Josie Amerio, Alexandra Crawford, Rachel Curtis, Sabrina Fullenkamp, Taylor Hannagan, Emma Larson, Lela Perry and Jaedon Wankel.

Illinois State Scholars — Johnathan Frerichs, Xin Ying Guo, Jared Motley, Christopher Swiney, Jaeden Washington and Kaylie Wilson.

WCIA Best of the Class of 2018 Award — Jared Motley.

Josten’s Valedictorian Award — Jared Motley.

Josten’s Salutatorian Award — Xin Ying Guo.



SOCIAL SCIENCES

Excellence in Social Sciences 9th Grade — Ashlinn Pitzer and Lil Swanson.

Excellence in Social Science 10th Grade — Trineice Carr, Jonathan Gossett, Grace Hanson, Leonard Ratts, Schae Rutledge and Tyra Watts.

Excellence in Social Science 11th Grade — Alexandra Crawford, Elijah Hall, Rachel Klimas, Kyle Sleigh, Jade Stone and Yuleydi Vazquez.

Excellence in Social Science 12th Grade — Hannah Combs and Kaylie Wilson.



PHYSICAL EDUCATION

Excellence in Physical Education — Jonathan Canii, Jacob Curtis, Veronice Dulleston, Zachariah Guhl, Kenneth Hugger, Isabella Shields and Cassandra Sosa.

Excellence in Health — Nicholas Adams and Mikayla Evans.

Excellence in CPR — Emily Watters.

President’s Education Excellence Award — Forrest Bricker, Andrew Coons, Johnathan Frerichs, Xin Ying Guo, Jared Motley, Christopher Swiney and Kayle Wilson.

President’s Education Achievement Award — Haley Billings, Dynasty Brandon, Holley Brooks, Tiffany Coons, Brooke Cramer, Jacob Curtis, James Davis, Faith Johnson, Lindsay Jordahl, Noah Ketteman, Bailey Miller, Jamar O’Neal, Devin Parker, Preston Richardson, Danishka Ruiz Cruz, Stefani Rutledge, Elena Shields, Seth Sprandel, Emily Watters and Macy Wilkerson.

SENIOR MEMBERS OF NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY — Elaine Barnett, Dynasty Brandon, Forrest Bricker, Holley Brooks, Hannah Combs, Tiffany Coons, Johnathan Frerichs, Xin Ying Guo, Lindsay Jordahl, JawDayjha McClyde, Bailey Miller, Jared Motley, Devin Parker, Joel Pilarski, Preston Richardson, Stefani Rutledge, Elenea Shields, Seth Sprandel and Kaylie Wilson.



MATHEMATICS

Excellence in Pre-Calculus — Bailey Miller and Cole Wines.

Excellence in Honors Pre-Calculus — Gillian Gawenda, Elijah Hall and Joseph Swiney.

Excellence in Math 98 — Tiffany Coons and Cami Emery.

Excellence in AP Calculus — Xin Ying Guo and Jared Motley.

Excellence in AP Statistics — Xin Ying Guo.

Five Years of Math — Johnathan Frerichs, Xin Ying Guo, Devin Parker and Elena Shields.

Six Years of Math — Jaeden Washington.

Excellence in Algebra 1 — Evan Bock, Ezequiel Colon Gonzalez, Veyonce Jordan, Autumn Kennedy, Thomas Leitherer, Diamond Thompson, Charles Walker and Leah Warner.

Excellence in Honors Algebra 1 — Benjamin Kuyoro and Lily Swanson.

Excellence in Geometry — Luis Calderon, Lance Cloninger, Kristen Fauser, Rylee Goodwin, Daniella Shanks, Andrew Sherrick, Rachael Varlotta, Ardita Veseli and Tyra Watts.

Excellence in Honors Geometry — Elaine Baugher, Veronica Duddleston, Jerzie Grob and Isabella Shields.

Excellence in Algebra 2 — Noeloni Franklin, Landry Ludwig, Josie Meece, Cirila Render, Noah Shields, Anna Smith, Cassandra Sosa, Jade Stone and Madisyn Walton.

Excellence in Honors Algebra 2 — Jonathan Gossett and Raj Patel.



EXCHANGE CLUB STUDENTS OF THE MONTH

September — Kaylie Wilson.

October — Jared Motley.

November — Haley Billings.

December — Holley Brooks.

January — Hannah Combs.

February — Lindsay Jordahl.

March — Seth Sprandel.

April — Emily Schluter.

May — Xin Ying Guo.



MUSIC

John Phillip Sousa Band Award — Celena Poremba.

Louis Armstrong Jazz Award — Seth Sprandel.

Director’s Award for Band — Andrew Coons.

Director’s Award for Choir — Hope Russell.



FOREIGN LANGUAGE/SPANISH

Excellence in Academic Spanish 1 — Madison McGinn and Sierra Payne.

Excellence in Academic Spanish 2 — Elle Couch, Alexandra Soltis and Loise Wines.

Excellence in Academic Spanish 3 — Elijah Hall.

Excellence in Academic Spanish 4 — Devin Parker and Kaylie Wilson.



ENGLISH

Excellence in English 1 — Evan Bock and Montyiona Walker.

Excellence in Honors English 1 — Kianna Berlatsky-Gorrell and Allan Newman.

Excellence in English 2 — Victor Bradley and Bryant Shaw.

Excellence in Honors English 2 — Grace Hanson and Sierra Payne.

Excellence in English 3 — Ashley Stanley and Yuleydi Vazquez.

Excellence in Honors English 3 — Sabrina Buntin and Alexandra Crawford.

Excellence in English 4 — Alan Riley and Jamia Glenn.

Excellence in Dual Credit English — Danishka Ruiz Cruz, Jared Motley and Kaylie Wilson.

Excellence in Multi-Cultural Literature — Kylie Sleigh.

Excellence in English as a Second Language — Daisy Luna Chaparro and Michelle Gordillo Vazquez.

Excellence in Journalism (Modern Media) — Hannah Combs and Lindsay Jordahl.

Excellence in Communication (Speech) — Desirae Bowen and Sierra Payne.

Excellence in Creative Writing — Desirae Bowen and Zane Krile.

Excellence in Theater Arts — Evan Bock and Simon Walker.



ART

Excellence in Visual Art — Heaven Bonelli, Forrest Bricker, Ryan Falletti, Nevaeh Franklin, Gabrionna Garvin, Emily Gawenda, Jonise Hartwell, Jaeden Hardin, Emma Mihaly, Jared Motley, Sergio Sosa, Charlotte Thompson, Yuleydi Vazquez, Kayle Wilson and Austin Wylie.

