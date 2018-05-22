RTHS board hears gold-medalists

RANTOUL — Neoloni Franklin showed the Rantoul Township High School board last week the talent that won her a gold medal in performing arts/vocal at the April NAACP Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics in Urbana with a performance of “Homeward Bound.”

She was one of four gold-medalists from RTHS. The others were Jakira Wilson in visual arts, and Kylee Sleigh and Bria Connelly in poetry/humanities. The four students will travel to San Antonio in July for the national ACT-SO competition.

Principal Todd Wilson told the board that the RTHS students made up half of the seven or eight gold medal winners. RTHS sent eight students in all. The other students received silver or bronze medals.

This was the month for the social science team to present to the board. Team leader Beth Carsley said the goal for students passing the required U.S. history and government classes had been set at 85 percent. With numbers hovering at or above that standard, Carsley said, the team is considering raising the bar for 2018-2019.

Teacher A. J. Richards said the department will be using standards-based grading next year in the required classes.

“We piloted it this year to find out the weaknesses and strengths,” he said.

As a result, what students and parents see in the standards-based grading Skyward gradebook will be different from what they are accustomed to in the traditional Skyward gradebook.

“We stay in very close contact with parents because it’s so different from what they are used to. It’s a learning curve for us, for the students and for the parents,” he said.

Richards also said the AP U.S. history students had taken the AP exam and deemed their classroom tests to be more difficult.

“So they are feeling confident,” he said.



Cell phones in classrooms

Board member Janet Brotherton said the advisory board had had a frank discussion with students last month about cell phones in the classroom.

“They said, ‘We love our phones, but it is distracting when students don’t put them away or turn them off,’” she said.

Amerio said students are frustrated with the inconsistency in classroom rules regarding cell phones, and he has passed those comments to teachers.

“(One teacher) has a shoe organizer on the back of the door. Kids get a piece of candy if they put their cell phones into the pockets. They are not distracted or tempted to look at their phones. They can still see (the phone) so they are not worried about somebody stealing it,” Amerio said.

Amerio reported the school facilities 1 percent county sales tax monthly receipt was $41,842. He said Gov. Bruce Rauner has proposed expanding use of those receipts to include funding school resource officers.



Student handbook changes

In other action, the board approved changes to the 2018-2019 student handbook. Amerio said the changes reflect existing board policy.

The only new procedure addresses the rights of students who are nursing mothers. The others are amended procedures regarding student absences related to a parent’s active military status, physical education exemptions, credit for dual enrollment/dual credit opportunities at public community colleges, home and hospital instruction, student medication authorization form and prevention of/response to bullying.

The board also scheduled an amended budget hearing for 6:45 p.m. Monday, June 18, prior to the regular board meeting at 7 p.m.

Also, the board authorized payments for the Triple I school board conference in November; approved Striegel Knoblock, Rantoul, as auditor for the 2018 fiscal year audit; approved a one-year lease of a 2019 71-passenger bus for $14,961 with an option to buy at a cost of $77,000. The board also approved renewal of a lease on a 29-passenger bus at a cost of $9,072.



Personnel action

Resignations were accepted from Kevin Simondsen, Nick Davis, Leslie Ellis, Jennifer Fowler and Lisa Loosa.

Approval of new hires included Stefan Ritz and Amanda Wernett, social science teachers; Jee Yen Kim and Erin Smith, math teach

Modglin, special education teachers; Carmen Brooks, English language teacher; Emily Willard, social worker; and Megan Vogt, ag teacher.

Richards and Michelle Strater were appointed as instructional coaches.

In a special board meeting April 16, the board approved the hiring of Amy Jones to be dean of students and accepted the resignation of ag teacher Grant Kelly. Jones is currently principal at Pleasant Acres Elementary School.

